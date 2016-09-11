Shelter Island O.K.s clean water proposition

Shelter Islanders resoundingly passed ballot Proposition One Tuesday, 884 to 388, extending the life of the Community Preservation Fund (CPF) from 2030 to 2050 and allowing up to 20 percent of future money coming into the fund to be diverted from open space purchases and preservation to clean water projects.

CPF money is generated by a 2 percent real estate transfer tax in each of the five towns.

As Shelter Island went, so went the other four East End towns on similar propositions.

Shelter Island 884 — yes 388 — no

Southold 7,627 — yes 1,936 — no

Southampton 16,349 — yes 4,050 — no

East Hampton 6,842 — yes 1,909 — no

Riverhead 4,082 — yes 2,939 — no