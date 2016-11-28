Shelter Island Justice Court reports

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on November 7, 2016, as reported by the court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench.

Juan C. Sanchez Romero of Shelter Island pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of greater than 0.08 of 1 percent, reduced from aggravated DWI, and was fined $1,000 plus a $400 state surcharge under a conditional discharge during which his license will be revoked for six months and upon resuming driving, he must use an ignition interlock device for one year. Charges of being an unlicensed driver, DWI first offense, failure to keep right, and a lane violation were covered under the plea.

The other case on Judge Rosenblum’s calendar was adjourned at the request of the defendant or his attorney.

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on November 7, 2016, as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Hector Zunio of Sag Harbor was fined $100 plus $93 for a violation of miscellaneous rules and $150 plus $93 for being an unlicensed driver.

Fined $50 plus $93 were Bruno DaSilva Laurentino of Bel Air, Maryland, who pleaded guilty to a turn signal violation, reduced from violation of miscellaneous rules; and Lenni M. Giannantoni of Montauk, who pleaded guilty to a registration violation, reduced from operating a vehicle with a suspended registration.

Fined $50 plus $63 for pleading guilty to failure to use headlights with windshield wipers were: Sonia A. Cauchi of Coram and C.A. Lehmann of Hampton Bays, whose charges were reduced from speeding 41 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone; and Luis R. Tutaban of East Hampton, reduced from leaving the scene of an accident.

Lewis S. Ranieri of Merrick pleaded guilty to a parking violation, reduced from speeding 41 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone, and was fined $50 plus $25.

Daniel P. Fanuele of Islip Terrace was fined $25 plus $63 for a lights violation.

Thomas Frederico of Islip failed to appear for a vessel registration violation and was deemed a scofflaw by the court.

Charges were dismissed against Austin Lebowitz of Sagaponack for operating a personal watercraft with a safety certificate; Lucas Mardoqueo of Riverhead for being an unlicensed driver; Suzette K. Smith of Shelter Island for a registration violation; and Dane M. Riva of East Hampton and Frederik Blanchard of Aventura, Florida for towing a person behind a boat without an observer on board.

On the Town Court docket, a trial date of November 29 was set for Stephanie J. Bucalo on two violations of the town’s noise ordinance relating to complaints about multiple dogs being permitted to bark continuously for a long period of time.

The case brought by the Village of Dering Harbor against Brad Golfarb and Alfredo Paredes for installing a fence without a village license was adjourned to November 21.

Twenty-one other cases were adjourned to later dates in the court’s calendar, four at the request of the court and 17 at the request of defendants or their attorneys.