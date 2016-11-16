Shelter Island Justice Court reports

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on October 31, as reported by the court. Judge Helen Rosenblum was on the bench.

Allegra C. Ervin of West Haven, Connecticut pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of greater than 0.08 of 1 percent, a charge that was reduced from aggravated DWI. She was fined $1,500 plus a $400 state surcharge and, under a one-year conditional discharge, will have her license revoked for six months and be required to use an ignition interlock device for one year. Charges of DWI, first offense, and three lane violations, were covered under the plea.

James J. Nessenthaler of Brooklyn pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while ability impaired, reduced from driving with a BAC of greater than 0.08 of 1 percent, and was fined $400 plus $260. Charges of DWI first offense, a headlight violation and a violation of miscellaneous rules were covered under the plea.

A case of aggravated DWI against Harold Vanderoef III of Patchogue was moved to the Suffolk County Grand Jury.

An arrest warrant was issued for Kreshnik Smajlaj of Yonkers on charges of unlicensed driving and a lane violation.

The following pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving, for which they were fined $200 plus $93: Pedro J. Marin of Hampton Bays who also was fined $100 plus $93 for speeding 48 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone; Jose A. Mayen of Aquebougue and Osman C. Morales of Riverhead who also were fined $75 plus $93 for a violation of miscellaneous rules; and Jose Perez of Shelter Island who also was fined $50 plus $93 for failure to keep right.

Fined $150 plus $93 for speeding in a 35-mph zone were Joseph G. McKay of Port Jefferson Station (40 miles per hour, reduced from 54) and Tara F. Wilson of Shelter Island (40 miles per hour, reduced from 46).

Sady Sultan of Great Neck was fined $50 plus $93 for a seat belt violation.

Sixteen other cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, 10 at the request of the court and six at the request of defendants or their attorneys.