School’s Honor Society’s campout to benefit Habitat for Humanity

The Shelter Island National Honor Society and friends will be raising money and awareness for Habitat for Humanity by hosting a Cardboard Campout on Monday, November 7 on the front lawn of the school from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Eighteen students from grades 10 to 12 must each raise $100 for the privilege of sleeping in a wardrobe box, lent to the group by Jernick Moving and Storage.

With only a burn barrel for warmth, students will spend the night telling stories, playing manhunt, roasting marshmallows, ghost hunting in the school, and learning about Habitat for Humanity.

On its website, Habitat for Humanity of Suffolk explains that donations to the organization not only help build homes, but they also help families break the cycle of poverty by building long-term financial security. “Habitat’s affordable, no-profit house payments provide financial security so families can spend their hard earned dollars on other necessities,” the website notes.

“Research has shown that decent housing improves health, increases children’s educational achievement and strengthens communities. Our work proves this with each success story.”

By raising these funds, the students will earn a build date early next year at a location in Suffolk County. Island residents are invited to stop by and visit the group on Monday night. Donations for Habitat can be dropped off, as well as goodies to sustain the campers through the night!