Reports confirmed of a large crowd racing from Crescent Beach into the bay

More than 150 brave (unbalanced?) people of all ages raced into the frigid waters of Peconic Bay Saturday, cheered on by as many friends and family members.

The 7th annual Turkey Plunge, a joyous Island tradition on the Saturday of the Thanksgiving Day weekend, is a benefit for the Friends of the Shelter Island Library. More than $15,000 was raised to fund projects not covered by the library’s budget.

See the Reporter this Thursday, December 1 for many more pictures and stories of the celebration.