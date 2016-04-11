Reporter endorsements: Brach-Williams for Town Board, Thiele for Assembly, Yes on Prop 1

On Tuesday, Island voters will face a difficult choice in the only contested local election this year — Town Justice Helen Rosenblum is running unopposed — choosing between Democratic Councilwoman Mary Dudley and Republican challenger Amber Brach-Williams.

Both women are bright and well-informed, work hard and are eager to serve the Shelter Island community. Ms. Dudley has exemplified that last virtue by a near perfect attendance record, not only at Town Board meetings, but at committee meetings where she serves as a liaison to the board.

Ms. Brach-Williams is also engaged and up to speed on every issue before the town — since her announcement in March, she has attended over 90 percent of all Town Board meetings.

At the recent candidates forum, both women voiced similar positions on almost every issue of importance. They are, in effect, running on their resumes, which is always an important consideration. Ms. Dudley, an Island resident for four years, was sworn into office in January after being chosen from a field of nine candidates by the Town Board to replace Councilman Ed Brown, who resigned in December 2015 with two years to go in his term. She has important work experience as a legal secretary and as a paralegal, which is an advantage when encountering thickets of fine-print legislation.

Ms. Brach-Williams, a CPA and a businesswoman as a principal in the Center’s A&A Williams accountants, has lived on the Island for 23 years. Through her education and her work experience, Ms. Williams brings a keen mind to everything to do with dollars and cents. This is almost always the most important consideration a board member has to make — how, where and when our money should be spent.

Both women, as said above, are excellent choices for election on Tuesday. However, the editorial staff of the Reporter gives the edge to Ms. Brach-Williams, and endorses her for Town Council.

Fred Thiele for Assembly, and ‘yes’ on Proposition 1

Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) has often said no one has to tell him how to get to Shelter Island.

Unlike some state and county officials, Mr. Thiele not only is familiar with issues facing Islanders, but is clear voice in Albany expressing our concerns. But he’s more than that; Mr. Thiele is a doer, not just a talker.

He’s that rare person in government — a visionary who gets things done. People talk about “saving what’s left.” Mr. Thiele did something about it, spearheading the Community Preservation Fund (CPF), a real estate transfer tax paid by buyers and used to fund and preserve open space. Over the past 17 years, the CPF has raised over $1 billion for land preservation in the five East End towns.

Now, with the Island and its neighbors facing a crisis of polluted water in our aquifer, creeks, ponds and bays, Mr. Thiele has again come through with an idea to help ensure an environmentally sound future.

Proposition 1 on the ballot this Election Day asks voters to extend the CPF until 2050 and approve taking up to 20 percent of CPF funds annually for clean water initiatives. There have been concerns about giving town governments a whole new pot of money to spend on non-water related problems, but safeguards are solidly built in.

We heartily endorse Mr. Thiele for re-election, to the Assembly, and just as strongly urge voters to vote “yes” on Proposition 1 on November 8.

Memo to all voters: The proposition is on the back of the ballot, so remember to turn it over to vote for clean water.