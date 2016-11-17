Reporter editorial: Person, or People, of the Year

In this space a while ago, we asked Reporter readers to nominate candidates for our Person, or People, of the Year.

It’s time again for us to repeat our request. In our first issue of 2017, we will name a civic leader, educator, businessperson, public servant or a resident from any walk of life and of any age, who deserves to be named the Reporter’s Person of the Year.

With their poignant comments, either through our letters page, or phone calls, or stopping by the office, our readers have always been the best judges of the character of individuals who populate our Island. So now we’re formally asking you to select the person or people who have made a positive difference in our community.

We want to hear about people like the teacher who went above and beyond to help you become a better student, or the business owner who never stops giving back to the community, the active citizen who influences town officials or the senior to whom everyone looks for wisdom.

The Island is packed with residents who work tirelessly to make our town a better place. We have a growing list of people who are more than qualified to earn such an honor. That list can never be too long.

We realize there are a great many people doing big things in our community who don’t seek the spotlight. As a result, the work they do is hardly noticed. That’s who we’re talking about. Do you know such a person? Let us know.

Nominations can be mailed to the Shelter Island Reporter, P.O. Box 756, Shelter Island, NY 11964. Or you can email the editor at a.clancy@sireporter.com. Faxes are O.K., too; our fax number is 749-0144. Or give us a call at 749-1000 and ask for Ambrose Clancy at extension 18. And if you have a nominee in mind and see any member of the Reporter staff around town, stop and let us know who you think should be honored.

Tell us why this person is deserving — and please be sure to give us your phone number no matter how you contact us so we can follow up. All correspondence will be kept confidential, so the people nominated don’t even have to know you are singling them out. Nominations should be submitted by Friday, December 9.

We plan to announce our Person of the Year in the January 7, 2017 edition.

We’ll do our best to keep our award hush-hush until the day the paper comes out.

Become involved in the selection process. Practice your own random act of kindness by helping us showcase a deserving friend or neighbor.