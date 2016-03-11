Only 7 weeks to go till Christmas! Get Shopping!

We hate to be alarmists, but do you realize that Christmas is only seven weeks away? Yes, it’s true — and even though the jack-o-lanterns haven’t yet collapsed, the leaves are still on the trees and we haven’t even thought about the Thanksgiving menu yet, it’s time to start seriously tuning into the gift giving season.

Fortunately, the Shelter Island Historical Society is making it easy for the early birds among us. This Saturday, November 5, they kick off the season with a “Holiday Store Shopping Day in Havens Barn” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can get a jump-start by picking up some unique and locally themed merchandise for everyone on your list — particularly those who love the East End.

Among the offerings are bath and body products by Shelter Island Salts including bath fizzies, salts, body scrubs and washes made from natural ingredients like lavender, mint and roses.

For the reader on your list, the Havens Store sells a wide selection of books by local authors, including “Between Sea and Sky” ($43.50) Jake Rajs’ photography book that captures the spirit of the North Fork — from glorious sunrises and vast expanses of fields and wetlands to architectural landmarks like 18th century barns and the Orient Point Lighthouse.

Other titles delve into the area’s history, including Priscilla Dunhill’s “An Island Sheltered” ($30.50), a book celebrating the history and lifestyle of Shelter Island, beginning with its founding in 1652. This Island is the stuff of legend and the book documents its vivid history through profiles of houses, barns, and boatyards and offers fact, folklore, gossip, tales of hardship, heartache, greed and hope.

Shelter Island history buffs on your list will also appreciate “The People Called Quakers” ($22), records of Long Island Friends, 1671-1703, and “Dering Letters” ($25) a three-volume collection of letters given to the Shelter Island Library in 1916 by General Sylvester Dering. In 2014, the letters were transcribed and prepared for publication by Island historians and authors, Edward and the late Patricia Shillingburg.

And that’s just the tip of the holiday gift giving iceberg. Havens Barn Store also has maps, photographs, jewelry, ornaments and much more. So stop by on November 5. As an added bonus, shoppers will be treated to complimentary coffee from STARs Cafe, apple cider and muffins from The Islander, and other homemade treats.

The Havens Barn Store (16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island) will be open every Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., through December 2016.

You can also shop online. Visit www.shelterislandhistorical.org to view the shop’s merchandise. Most items can be shipped, so call Historical Society’s office at (631) 749-0025 and speak with Alexandra Binder, the store’s manager, to order.