One local contest on ballot; destruction of political signs casts a pall on election

Just a few months ago it seemed the local election season on Shelter Island would be a quiet one. There is only one contested race, a seat on the Town Board between incumbent Democrat Mary Dudley and Republican challenger Amber Brach-Williams.

Both candidates, in their campaigns and at two public forums where they met face-to-face, were respectful and courteous to each other and engaged in a serious discussion of the issues.

But then the hyper-partisanship, personal attacks and vitriol of the presidential campaign seemed to seep into the Island’s quiet political life.

The theft, vandalism and destruction of political yard signs have been unprecedented, according to representatives from the Republican and Democratic political committees here, and echoed by long-time observers who say they’ve never seen anything like it. Some of the incidents aren’t mere vandalism, but frightening examples of political views descending to intimidation. Ms. Dudley has had a sign promoting her candidacy in her yard torn to pieces and scattered on her property and Ms. Brach–Williams has had a sign stolen and run over.

A “free speech” rally was held in the Center on October 22 to protest the criminal behavior but it’s questionable if it did any good. Ms. Reylek reported the next day that a sign on her property was stolen, and incidents are still being reported.

Nevertheless, the candidates have remained on the high ground.

Ms. Dudley took office in January after being appointed by the Town Board to fill part of former Councilman Ed Brown’s term.

This is her first run for elected office. Ms. Brach-Williams, a local businesswoman, announced her candidacy in March.

On the ballot in the only other local election is Town Justice Helen Rosenblum, who is running unopposed.

Also on the ballot Tuesday:

• New York’s senior U.S. Senator, Democrat Charles Schumer, first elected to the senate in 1998, is being challenged this year by Republican Wendy Long.

• First term Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) is running for reelection against former Southampton supervisor, Democrat Anna Throne-Holst.

• Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor), who has represented Assembly districts on the East End for more than 20 years and Shelter Island for the past three, is running for reelection against Republican Heather Collins.

• State Senator Ken LaValle (R-Port Jefferson), first elected to the Senate on 1976, is being challenged by Democrat Greg Fischer.

There is one proposition this Election Day, which appears on the back of the ballot. The proposition asks residents of the five East End towns for a “yes” or “no” vote to extend the Community Preservation Fund — a 2 percent real estate transfer tax used since its inception in 1998 to purchase and preserve open space — to 2050 and allow local governments to take up to 20 percent of the funds collected for clean water projects. Each town has set up criteria for funding the projects and, if the proposition passes, a public review process by each town will take place before money is spent.

And, oh, yes, there is one other election taking place on November 8. Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump are running for president of the United States.