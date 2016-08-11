One contested local race on Shelter Island’s Election Day ballot

Today is Election Day. All registered voters can cast their ballots at the Shelter Island School gym from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

There is only one local, contested race today, a seat on the Town Board between incumbent Democrat Mary Dudley and Republican challenger Amber Brach-Williams.

On the ballot in the only other local election is Town Justice Helen Rosenblum, who is running unopposed.

Also on the ballot today:

• New York’s senior U.S. Senator, Democrat Charles Schumer, first elected to the senate in 1998, is being challenged this year by Republican Wendy Long.

• First term Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) is running for reelection against former Southampton supervisor, Democrat Anna Throne-Holst.

• Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor), who has represented Assembly districts on the East End for more than 20 years and Shelter Island for the past three, is running for reelection against Republican Heather Collins.

• State Senator Ken LaValle (R-Port Jefferson), first elected to the Senate on 1976, is being challenged by Democrat Greg Fischer.

There is one proposition this Election Day, which appears on the back of the ballot. The proposition asks residents of the five East End towns for a “yes” or “no” vote to extend the Community Preservation Fund — a 2 percent real estate transfer tax used since its inception in 1998 to purchase and preserve open space — to 2050 and allow local governments to take up to 20 percent of the funds collected for clean water projects. Each town has set up criteria for funding the projects and, if the proposition passes, a public review process by each town will take place before money is spent.

Remember to turn your ballot over to vote on the proposition.

And, oh, yes, there is one other election taking place today. Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump are running for president of the United States.