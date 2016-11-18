Off the Fork: On Thanksgiving, why wait for dessert to have your pie?

When you get together with the same people at the same place on the same day in November and eat the same meal, everyone comes to the table with expectations.

Many families have a Thanksgiving dish that defines the holiday, a treat that is only served at this meal, that has to be on the table, or else.

In the family scripture of my friend Julia it is written: Woe unto him who forgets to make the Onion Raisin Pie.

Onion Raisin Pie is a voluptuous egg and sour cream tart packed with sweet onions and a sprinkling of raisins — similar to a quiche. It’s a rich, savory dish, with no sugar or honey added, but it’s a still sweet because the onions are cooked until they are very soft, brown, and caramelized. Do not use Vidalia or any mild variety of onion in this dish; because once they are cooked down they will be too bland. If the onions don’t make you cry when you peel them, they are not potent enough.

Onion Raisin Pie

Serves eight as a side dish — slice it thin!

Ingredients:

An 8-inch piecrust

¼ cup butter

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 pounds of onions, peeled, halved and sliced.

¼ cup black raisins

¼ teaspoon of salt

Pepper

3 eggs

½ cup of sour cream

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Make or purchase an 8-inch piecrust, prick sides and bottom and blind-bake until light brown.

3. Heat the oil and butter in a large skillet, add the onions, raisins, salt and pepper, and cook over low heat until the onions reduce in volume by at least half, and are soft and golden.

4. In a bowl, beat the eggs, and add the sour cream, beating until the mixture is smooth. Spoon the mixture into the baked piecrust.

5. Scrape the onion mixture into the pie, and bake until the egg mixture is set, about 15 minutes.