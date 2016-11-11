Minor changes suggested to 2017 budget

Supervisor Jim Dougherty told the Town Board at a public budget hearing November 9 that the proposed $10.77 million 2017 budget would undergo minor changes.

One would be to transfer $30,000 from a fund balance account into the budget, thereby reducing the tax hit from a 5.7 percent to 5.3 percent.

Councilman Paul Shepherd said he found the 5.7 percent increase acceptable and Councilwoman Chris Lewis agreed. But Councilman Jim Colligan said he wanted to discuss the transfer from the fund balance account before agreeing.

Tom Mager of Cullen & Danwski, the Port Jefferson accounting firm that advises the town, and who had suggested the transfer, could discuss the issue, Mr. Dougherty said. The supervior noted that the board by law has until November 20 to adopt the new spending plan and there would be time to discuss it with Mr. Mager.

Another change was an addition to Police Chief Jim Read’s salary to $6,000 to comply with a longevity increase negotiated with the union.

Although the public hearing was designed to afford the public an opportunity to ask questions and/or make suggestions about budget changes, the only audience members for the session were tax assessor BJ. Ianfolla and newly elected Town Board member Amber Brach-Williams, who takes her seat in January.

The two women have attended most Town Board meetings for months.

Before starting the budget hearing, Mr. Dougherty thanked Councilwoman Mary Dudley for her service to the Town Board and Ms. Brach-Williams for her election victory over Ms. Dudley on Election Day.