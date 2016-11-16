Island students helping out Habitat for Humanity

The Shelter Island National Honor Society and friends raised money and awareness for Habitat for Humanity through their “Cardboard Campout.”

On Monday, November 7, 18 students from grades 10 to 12 camped out in cardboard boxes on the front lawn of Shelter Island School from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Each student was required to raise at least $100 for the privilege of sleeping in a wardrobe box, lent to the group by Jernick Moving and Storage.

A total of $1,940 was raised for Habitat for Humanity.

Sleeping outside for a good cause were in the photo above, , front, left to right, Steve Cummings, Olivia Yeaman, Issie Sherman, Sophia Strauss, Emily Strauss, Francesca Frasco, and Sarah Lewis. Back row, left to right, Liz Larsen, Owen Gibbs, Bianca Evangelista, Julia Labrozzi, Sydney Clark, Melissa Frasco, Nicolette Frasco, Lindsey Gallagher, Chris Corbett, Will Garrison, and Nick Young.