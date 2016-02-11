Island property listed for record $32 million

“Situated beyond the contamination of air and water due to great cities, upon the shores of clear salt water over a sand and pebbly bottom, near no large meadows, free from malaria, the air being pure, dry and balmy, this place offers a retreat for all who wish to retain or regain their health.”

So reads an 1894 ad published in the New York Daily Tribune touting the benefits of a home in a new development called West Neck Park on Shelter Island. Although there were originally plans for hundreds of cottages, according to a historical map, only a handful of houses were actually constructed.

But more than 120 years later, one of those homes — an exquisitely preserved Queen Anne mansion set on a rolling 4.8-acre estate — has hit the market for $32 million.

If the property’s asking price is met, the sale will mark a record-breaking transaction for the Island. The current record was set in 2014 when Bumble Bee Manor sold for $9.5 million.

Read more on Shelter Island by northforker