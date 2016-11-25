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Columns

Holiday Happenings 2016

By Reporter Staff

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO

For additional details about these holiday events, including costs, check future issues of the Reporter under What’s Happening and/or in the event calendar, both in the Around the Island section of the paper.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Community Potluck Thanksgiving Dinner, everyone welcome. 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Bring a dish to share. (631) 749-5092.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Sugar Plum Fair, unique homemade gifts, lunch & raffle.10 a.m., Presbyterian Church.

Turkey Plunge, benefits Friends of the Library. Sign in, 10 a.m.; costume judging, 10:45 a.m.; plunge, 11 a.m., Crescent Beach.

Holiday shopping to benefit Shelter Island Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays through December, Havens Barn.

Holiday shopping to benefit Sylvestor Manor, final weekend, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Gatehouse opposite Manor entrance.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Midweek prayer service, 5 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Getting ready for the holidays, create holiday crafts, ornaments and decorate. 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center.

DECEMBER 1 to 18

Decorate Your Door, voting underway for the best decorations at Island businesses. Sponsored by Chamber of Commerce. Vote at shelterislandchamber.org/doorcontest.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

Arts & Crafts fair, Friends of the Library sponsors holiday shop with works by local artists. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., library lower level.

St. Nicholas Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cookie Walk, crafts, silent auction, raffle. Kids activity 11 a.m., visit by St. Nicholas, noon, and Christmas Café (soup and sandwiches) 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.

Tree of Lights, East End Hospice interfaith service with lighting of tree decorated with memorial ornaments to lost loved ones. Music and refreshments. 2:30 p.m., library.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4

Holiday Open House & Santa’s Workshop in the Barn, have your picture taken with Santa, create holiday gifts, ornaments or decorations and view Shelter Island School art show. 1 to 4 p.m., Historical Society’s Havens Barn. Also collecting unwrapped toys for boys and girls for an area charity.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 5

Holiday Greens Workshop, Garden Club. 10 a.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall. Free.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6

Women’s Club Holiday Luncheon, all are welcome. Bring covered dish for luncheon, gently used item for the silent auction and a monetary donation or non-perishable item for the food pantry. Noon, Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Raffle of holiday quilt by Nancy Fredericks, $5 per chance with proceeds supporting local charities. Can’t attend? Call Nancy at (631) 749-1972 to join raffle.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER  7

Tree Lighting, carols. Sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. 6 p.m., Police Headquarters. Refreshments,visit from Santa follow at Legion Hall. Cookie bakers drop off 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10

Island-wide Stroll & Drive, Chamber of Commerce day long celebration of local businesses, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tree decorating by K-12 students.

Havens Store (of the Shelter Island Historical Society), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Havens Barn.

Holiday Extravaganza, party for kids with stories and fun. 2 p.m.  library.

“Tea and Tree” celebration, music by Tom Hashagen, Lisa Shaw and “Holiday Jam.” 1 to 3 p.m., Sylvester Manor. (631) 749-0626.

Mashomack Manor House, 30th annual holiday reception, caroling. 2 to 5 p.m.

Christmas tree lighting, benefits Historical Society. Bake sale, refreshments, ornament and cookie decorating, carolers, photo booth with Santa. 4 to 6 p.m., The Chequit.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11

Christmas stories read by Kathy and Terry Brockbank,” 3 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13

Cookbook club cookie swap, bring two dozen cookies to exchange, new participants welcome. 6 p.m., library.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14

Holiday concert, grades 8 to 12. 7:30 p.m., Shelter Island School auditorium.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15

Holiday concert, grades pre-K to 7. 7 p.m., Shelter Island School auditorium.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16

Wine pairings for the holidays, consultant provides insight. 7 p.m. Library.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18

Christmas with Santa, Shelter Island Fire Department. 1 p.m., Center firehouse.

Community chorus concert, 3 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20 

PTSA Holiday Boutique, family shopping for school kids, Shelter Island School during school hours.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21

Longest Night of the Year service, 5 p.m., Presbyterian Church.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22

Holiday Caroling, with the Shelter Island PBA. Begins 5 p.m., meet outside the police station.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24

Children’s Christmas Pageant, 4 p.m., Our Lady of the Isle Church.

 