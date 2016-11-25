Holiday Happenings 2016

For additional details about these holiday events, including costs, check future issues of the Reporter under What’s Happening and/or in the event calendar, both in the Around the Island section of the paper.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Community Potluck Thanksgiving Dinner, everyone welcome. 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Bring a dish to share. (631) 749-5092.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Sugar Plum Fair, unique homemade gifts, lunch & raffle.10 a.m., Presbyterian Church.

Turkey Plunge, benefits Friends of the Library. Sign in, 10 a.m.; costume judging, 10:45 a.m.; plunge, 11 a.m., Crescent Beach.

Holiday shopping to benefit Shelter Island Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays through December, Havens Barn.

Holiday shopping to benefit Sylvestor Manor, final weekend, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Gatehouse opposite Manor entrance.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Midweek prayer service, 5 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Getting ready for the holidays, create holiday crafts, ornaments and decorate. 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center.

DECEMBER 1 to 18

Decorate Your Door, voting underway for the best decorations at Island businesses. Sponsored by Chamber of Commerce. Vote at shelterislandchamber.org/doorcontest.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

Arts & Crafts fair, Friends of the Library sponsors holiday shop with works by local artists. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., library lower level.

St. Nicholas Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cookie Walk, crafts, silent auction, raffle. Kids activity 11 a.m., visit by St. Nicholas, noon, and Christmas Café (soup and sandwiches) 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.

Tree of Lights, East End Hospice interfaith service with lighting of tree decorated with memorial ornaments to lost loved ones. Music and refreshments. 2:30 p.m., library.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4

Holiday Open House & Santa’s Workshop in the Barn, have your picture taken with Santa, create holiday gifts, ornaments or decorations and view Shelter Island School art show. 1 to 4 p.m., Historical Society’s Havens Barn. Also collecting unwrapped toys for boys and girls for an area charity.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 5

Holiday Greens Workshop, Garden Club. 10 a.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall. Free.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6

Women’s Club Holiday Luncheon, all are welcome. Bring covered dish for luncheon, gently used item for the silent auction and a monetary donation or non-perishable item for the food pantry. Noon, Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Raffle of holiday quilt by Nancy Fredericks, $5 per chance with proceeds supporting local charities. Can’t attend? Call Nancy at (631) 749-1972 to join raffle.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7

Tree Lighting, carols. Sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. 6 p.m., Police Headquarters. Refreshments,visit from Santa follow at Legion Hall. Cookie bakers drop off 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10

Island-wide Stroll & Drive, Chamber of Commerce day long celebration of local businesses, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tree decorating by K-12 students.

Havens Store (of the Shelter Island Historical Society), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Havens Barn.

Holiday Extravaganza, party for kids with stories and fun. 2 p.m. library.

“Tea and Tree” celebration, music by Tom Hashagen, Lisa Shaw and “Holiday Jam.” 1 to 3 p.m., Sylvester Manor. (631) 749-0626.

Mashomack Manor House, 30th annual holiday reception, caroling. 2 to 5 p.m.

Christmas tree lighting, benefits Historical Society. Bake sale, refreshments, ornament and cookie decorating, carolers, photo booth with Santa. 4 to 6 p.m., The Chequit.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11

“Christmas stories read by Kathy and Terry Brockbank,” 3 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13

Cookbook club cookie swap, bring two dozen cookies to exchange, new participants welcome. 6 p.m., library.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14

Holiday concert, grades 8 to 12. 7:30 p.m., Shelter Island School auditorium.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15

Holiday concert, grades pre-K to 7. 7 p.m., Shelter Island School auditorium.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16

Wine pairings for the holidays, consultant provides insight. 7 p.m. Library.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18

Christmas with Santa, Shelter Island Fire Department. 1 p.m., Center firehouse.

Community chorus concert, 3 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20

PTSA Holiday Boutique, family shopping for school kids, Shelter Island School during school hours.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21

Longest Night of the Year service, 5 p.m., Presbyterian Church.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22

Holiday Caroling, with the Shelter Island PBA. Begins 5 p.m., meet outside the police station.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24

Children’s Christmas Pageant, 4 p.m., Our Lady of the Isle Church.