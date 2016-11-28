Clothing sales to benefit student fundraisers

Two student groups have contracted with the fashion company LuLaRoe to raise money for their interests — one by doing a Tuesday night Internet-based sale of the clothing and the other through a Thursday night house party.

The Internet sale of clothing Tuesday night will benefit 12 students signed up for a trip to Spain next summer. While it’s not a school-sponsored trip, two Shelter Island teachers — Janine Mahoney and Laura Mayo — have organized the adventure for 10th and 11th grade students and are helping them to raise money to lessen the out-of-pocket costs.

The trip has an educational component offered by Centro Mundo Lengua, a private international school and educational tour operator. During their stay, the students will explore Spanish culture and develop some language skills. Only a couple of the students participating have studied Spanish, Ms. Mahoney said, but much of the program will be focused on culture.

Centrol Mundo Lengua is located in Seville, a city students will visit, but the program they will attend is in Cádiz, a port city on the southwestern coast of Spain. It’s among the oldest cities in western Europe.

Tuition for the program is $1,900 and roundtrip airfare, $1,300 per student.

In addition to their fund-raising efforts, each of the students has applied to the Shelter Island Educational Foundation for assistance.

Those interested in supporting fundraising can log on to https://www.facebook.com/groups/spaintripfundraiserLLR/ at 8 p.m. Tuesday and shop an array of clothing generally prices between $25 and $45, Ms. Mahoney said.

If you see an item of interest, mark it sold and you will be given instructions for completing your purchase.

A second LuLaRoe event — this one an actual house party — is to benefit the Shelter Island Yearbook, the Pogatticut, that finds itself operating in the red as advertising revenue declined.

The Board of Education agreed earlier this month to contribute $5,000 from its general fund to help meet expenses. But the fundraising is part of the requirement that efforts be undertaken to assure the yearbook becomes self-sustaining again.

The party organized by yearbook advisers Devon Treharne and Lynne Colligan will take place at the home of Board of Education member Kathleen Lynch at 2 Burro Hall Lane and is set for 7 p.m.

The event is open to anyone interested in supporting the 2017 yearbook and in learning more about the LuLaRoe brand, Ms. Treharne said.

j.lane@sireporter.com