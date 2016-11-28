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Education

Clothing sales to benefit student fundraisers

By Julie Lane

Shelter Island School
Shelter Island School

Two student groups have contracted with the fashion company LuLaRoe to raise money for their interests — one by doing a Tuesday night Internet-based sale of the clothing and the other through a Thursday night house party.
The Internet sale of clothing Tuesday night will benefit 12 students signed up for a trip to Spain next summer. While it’s not a school-sponsored trip, two Shelter Island teachers — Janine Mahoney and Laura Mayo — have organized the adventure for 10th and 11th grade students and are helping them to raise money to lessen the out-of-pocket costs.

The trip has an educational component offered by Centro Mundo Lengua, a private international school and educational tour operator. During their stay, the students will explore  Spanish culture and develop some language skills. Only a couple of the students participating have studied Spanish, Ms. Mahoney said, but much of the program will be focused on culture.

Centrol Mundo Lengua is located in Seville, a city students will visit, but the program they will attend is in Cádiz, a port city on the southwestern coast of Spain. It’s among the oldest cities in western Europe.

Tuition for the program is $1,900 and roundtrip airfare, $1,300 per student.

In addition to their fund-raising efforts, each of the students has applied to the Shelter Island Educational Foundation for assistance.

Those interested in supporting fundraising can log on to https://www.facebook.com/groups/spaintripfundraiserLLR/ at 8 p.m. Tuesday and shop an array of clothing generally prices between $25 and $45, Ms. Mahoney said.

If you see an item of interest, mark it sold and you will be given instructions for completing your purchase.

A second LuLaRoe event — this one an actual house party — is to benefit the Shelter Island Yearbook, the Pogatticut, that finds itself operating in the red as advertising revenue declined.

The Board of Education agreed earlier this month to contribute $5,000 from its general fund to help meet expenses. But the fundraising is part of the requirement that efforts be undertaken to assure the yearbook becomes self-sustaining again.

The party organized by yearbook advisers Devon Treharne and Lynne Colligan will take place at the home of Board of Education member Kathleen Lynch at 2 Burro Hall Lane and is set for 7 p.m.

The event is open to anyone interested in supporting the 2017 yearbook and in learning more about the LuLaRoe brand, Ms. Treharne said.

j.lane@sireporter.com