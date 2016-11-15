Call for nominations for the Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees

Shelter Island Library President Jo-Ann Robotti has announced that four seats on the library’s Board of Trustees will be up for election by the membership at the January 14, 2017 annual meeting. The deadline for candidates to file applications is Thursday, December 1, 2016.

Two of the current trustees will stand for re-election to three year terms; a third and fourth position for three-year terms are open. The board is looking to fill those positions with individuals who have experience in facilities/building maintenance, fundraising/development or governance. A fact sheet, “How You Can Serve on the Library’s Board of Trustees,” is available on the library’s website (silibrary.org) at the library.

Interested candidates should send a letter outlining their interest in the board as well as their relevant qualifications to the nominating committee chairman, Dave Roggie, care of the Library (PO Box 2016, Shelter Island, NY 11964) or via email to Terry Lucas, library director (Tlucas@silibrary.org). Please indicate “Trustee Application” in the subject line.

The board is charged with the library’s governance, including setting policy, exercising fiduciary responsibility, overseeing and evaluating programs and services and maintaining the facility. Board seats are volunteer positions.

Because of the library’s small staff and tight operating budget, it is a working board and each member contributes specific skills to the library’s operation.

“To meet the strategic goals and operational needs of the library in the most cost-efficient way possible demands a board that is willing to roll up its sleeves and take an active role in many aspects of the operation,” Ms. Robotti said.

In 2011 the library’s bylaws were amended to open the board to election by cardholder residents, 18 years of age or older, and increased the number of trustees to 13. The Shelter Island Library is one of the oldest libraries in the state. Predating the New York Public Library, it was founded in 1885. In 2012, the library completed a major renovation of its lower level — its first in 50 years — providing a center and community space for all Shelter Islanders, young and old.