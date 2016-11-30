Back to your roots: A walk beneath the pines

The wild air blows through the branches on this old hillside of white pine trees. These moments spent in nature teach me another layer of the woods. One that can only be learned from the trees in this season and place. There are many species of the pine tree (or genus Pinus). One of the most useful trees, providing medicine, food, shelter and fuel.

I close my eyes, hold the green cluster of leaves beneath my nose and take a deep breath. I get a rich scent of heavenly spices meeting earth. The leaves of the pine tree are needle shaped and found in clusters of two to five along the branches. I identify this to be a white pine, Pinus Alba, having five needles per cluster. The surface of the leaf is coated with a wax-like substance called cutin. It coats the leaf, holding moisture within, while keeping the leaf from freezing in the cold winter. The needle shaped leaf helps the snow to slide off, protecting the tree’s branches from breaking in heavy winter snows. I collect a handful of needles of this blue-green beauty to make a tea later.

I see scratch marks on one of the trees where the outer bark is removed. Slicing a small strip of the inner bark, I put it in my mouth. The pungent flavor reminds me of Pine Brothers cough drops I had when I was a kid. Oddly bitter, yet sweet. My mind wanders to thinking about the early colonists. They didn’t eat the trees, they felled them. Cutting these straight, tall giants — elders sometimes nearly 200 feet tall — and using them as ship masts.

Early colonists also died of scurvy, a lack of vitamin C. The native people valued no single healing plant more than pine and taught the colonists to use the tree as a tea for colds and flus, effective as its needles are high in vitamin C.

Sifting through fallen golden needles, I pick up a few pinecones for some holiday decorations. The sticky sap coats my hands. Pinecones lay like ornaments scattered upon the grounds of this sacred place. They represent continuity — renewal of life. Maybe this is why pine trees were deliberately planted among cemeteries. It is believed that the clean smell filtered the air and could protect against certain diseases. The tree represents eternal life, a symbol of peace. This huge stand of white pine trees where I enjoy walking was planted at the turn of the last century.

I look up and see sparkling ooze of resin dripping from the bark of one of the elder trees. Pine trees are resinous in nature. The resin protects the tree by forming a cap over a wound, helping it to heal. The resin can be collected and has been traditionally used as a remedy for bronchial conditions and wounds. I collect some from what has dripped down, not taking directly from the wound, which may indirectly cause harm to the tree. This is intended for a hand salve I want to make. Protecting my wounds.

Is there a pine tree growing near you? Go sit beneath it. Breathe deep its ancient wisdom and see what it has to share with you. Be inspired by its ability to hold on to its green leaves all winter or collect a handful of needles and try this simple recipe for a pine forest salve.

Chop a handful of green, fresh dry needles and place in a clean jar. Cover completely with either almond oil or grapeseed oil. I like to add a small amount of the resin as well. Cover with a lid and set in a warm sunny place for a week to 10 days. Shake daily. After this time you can strain the oil through cheesecloth and rebottle in a clean jar. This is your infused oil. Use as a chest or body rub.

To make the pine forest salve you will need:

• 8 ounces of the infused oil

• 1 ounce of grated or chopped beeswax

• Glass jars or other small containers to hold 8 ounces of salve

Directions: Place infused oil and beeswax in double boiler over low heat, stirring occasionally and leave heat on until all wax is melted. Remove from heat. Pour into salve containers and allow to cool. Do not cover. Once the salve is solid, cover and label and store in a cool dry place. Enjoy this through the winter months. You can count on its grounding and revitalizing energy for support.