A cloudy, rainy forecast for a fall day on Shelter Island

Tuesday will be a cloudy day on Shelter Island with rain likely, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS also says there is the possibility of a thunderstorm before 4 p.m.

The temperature will remain steady at about 52 degrees all day, with rainfall amounts estimated at between a half and three quarters of an inch.

More rain is expected tonight before 10 p.m., according to the NWS, with a low around 44 degrees and winds out of the west at 8 to 11 mph.