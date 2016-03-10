Who will be Mr. (or Ms.) October?

It’s that time of year when the Shelter Island Friends of the Library unveils its “Classics of Shelter Island” day planner that matches “classic” Shelter Island personalities with corresponding “classic” books.

On Friday, October 6, the Friends will identify those “classics” for 2017 with its annual “Reveal Party” at the Library at 7 p.m.

The project, now in its fourth year, was the brainchild of publishing executive Tracy McCarthy, a member of the Friends board, who conceived of it as a fun way to engage the community while raising money for the library. The identity of the participants is one of the Island’s most closely-guarded secrets, with committee members and photographers sworn to secrecy.

“It’s always exciting to match classic books with classic Shelter Islanders,” Ms. McCarthy said. “We hope the 2017 day planner continues the excitement of our earlier editions.”

Past participants have included Bridg Hunt and Cliff Clark in a tug-of-war with John Jakes’ “North and South;” Mollie Numark, the library’s beloved Story Lady, with “Mother Goose;” Cindy Belt of Mashomack Preserve with Maurice Sendak’s “Where the Wild Things Are,” and long-time golf pro Bob DeStefano with “A Good Walk Spoiled” by John Feinstein.

Both the choice of people and their accompanying books are a yearlong project for the committee, which was co-chaired by board member Hilary McDonald, along with Ms. McCarthy.

The participants are captured by volunteer photographers who include Mary Ellen McGayhey (also chair of the Friends of the Shelter Island Public Library,) Reid S. Baker, Eleanor P. Labrozzi, and this year, Scott Fierstein.

“We’re always looking for new people to be involved in this. If you know a local celebrity you think we should feature, let us know!” Ms. McCarthy said.

The Friends of the Shelter Island Public Library is a membership organization dedicated to providing funds and support for the library for extraordinary expenses and projects. This year, Friends funds have made possible the purchase of four new laptop computers, a subscription to the Ancestry.com database, the Adult Summer Reading Program, “Discover a Great Read” and the new flagpole going up on the library’s front lawn.

Join your friends and fellow residents for a fun evening at the library!

Coming soon: Join us for Friday Night Dialogues on October 14 at 7 p.m. when author Andrew Scott Cooper discusses his book, “The Fall of Heaven: The Pahlavis and the Last Days of Imperial Iran.”