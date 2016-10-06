What’s Happening: October 6, 2016

HAMPTONS FILM FEST

The first hint of fall is in the air, and for film lovers that means just one thing — the Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) is gearing up for another run on the East End over Columbus Day Weekend.

The 24th edition of the HIFF runs from October 6 to 10 and includes 68 features and 58 shorts — representing the work of filmmakers from 32 countries — that will be screened at venues in East Hampton, Sag Harbor and Southampton. In addition to the movies, HIFF also hosts panel discussions and parties.

For full schedule, film descriptions and ticket packages and passes visit hamptonsfilmfest.org.

GRANTS AVAILABLE

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation (SIEF) accepts grant requests twice a year from students, teachers and programs that inspire participants and enrich their futures. Projects must provide, or make possible, educational experiences beyond those available in the normal school curriculum and budget.

Applications for fall grants are available at shelterislandedfoundation.org, or at the Shelter Island School or library. It is preferable to fill out the application online and download for signatures.

Requests must be postmarked by Monday, October 31 and mailed to SIEF Grants Committee, P.O. Box 1950, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

CLASSICS OF SHELTER ISLAND

As part of Friday Night Dialogues at the Shelter Island Library, come celebrate the release of the Friends of the Library day planner for 2017 at the reveal party on Friday, October 7 from 7 to 8 p.m. This year’s planner theme is “Classics of Shelter Island,” and featured are Island residents caught in the act of reading classic literature. Come meet the mystery models. It could be your neighbor, the person you saw at the post office this morning… or perhaps it’s you. The party is free. The planners sell for $15 ($12 for Friends of the Library) with proceeds supporting library programs.

DANCE FOR HEALTH

Each Saturday through December 17, a free dance class is being offered for Parkinson’s patients by Hamptons Lifelong Arts. The class is designed to help patients manage symptoms of Parkinson’s by moving to the tango, fox trot and waltz. The dances are held at 1 p.m. every Saturday at the American Legion Hall. For more information, call the Senior Citizen Center at (631) 749-1059.

SCALLOP DINNER

The Shelter Island Lions Club will host its 61st Annual Scallop Dinner at the Pridwin Hotel. The dinner is Saturday, October 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. and the cost is $35 per person, $15 for children 10 and under. Tickets may be purchased at the Shelter Island Library (631) 749-0042, or by calling the Lions Club at (631) 209-7452 to reserve for a group. Take-out is available. All proceeds benefit the Shelter Island Lions Foundation.

FERRY WRITERS

Writers, are you looking to share and discuss your work and the work of others in a supportive, creative, non-competitive environment?

The Shelter Island Library is offering “Ferry Writers,” a new group facilitated by JoAnn Kirkland that will meet at the library twice a month on Thursdays. The first session is October 6 at 5 p.m. and writers of all levels and genres are invited to join. Bring three to five pages of your work. Sign up at the library desk or contact Jocelyn Ozolins at jozolins@silibrary.org. The next session will meet October 20.

OWLISH PROWL

Have you ever seen an owl? On Wednesday, October 12 children ages 4 and up are invited to come to Mashomack Preserve for “After School Nature: Prowling for Owls.” They will learn about their “wise ways,” dissect an owl pellet and have a hoot making a healthy snack. Call (631) 749-1001 to reserve.

THE LIFE, DEATH OF MARY DYER

In 1660, Quaker Mary Dyer who, with her husband, William, founded the colony of Rhode Island as a haven for religious freedom, was hanged on Boston Common as a heretic. After her execution, King Charles II ordered Massachusetts Bay Colony to cease execution of Quakers.

On Thursday, October 13 Shelter Island Historical Society presents “The Life of Mary Dyer, Quaker Martyr for Freedom” a reading written and performed by Nancy Hansen.

The presentation begins at 4 p.m. in Havens Barn with Nancy and Walter Hansen presenting documented historical events in the first person as though described by Mary and William Dyer. Admission to the reading is $5 per person. For more information visit shelterislandhistorical.org or call (631) 749-0025.

MAKING MUSIC

Composer and lyricist, singer-songwriter Heather and guitarist and back up singer Peter M., are an acoustic rock duo that has developed their very own edgy musical style. On Friday, October 14 from 7 to 9 p.m., Heather and Pete will be performing live at American Legion Hall.

The duo’s sound is built on vocal harmonies, minimal guitar, and banjo. Heather’s melodies are subtly built around combinations of folk, blues, and songs of longing and reflection. The lyrics come from her many years of exploring diverse musical genres and her deeply rooted family music traditions. Together, Heather and Pete’s carefully arranged vocals and simple instrumentation showcase the full breadth and emotion of her music.

Admission to the show is free. All are welcome. Food and drinks will be available.

FALL 5K RUN/WALK

The 17th annual Shelter Island Fall 5K Run/Walk takes place on Saturday, October 15 at 11 a.m. In addition to medals for the top finishers, awards will be made for the first place breast cancer survivor runner and walker respectively.

Prizes will be awarded to the team with the most participants. Runners will also receive race photos, a race shirt (for first 500 to register), a goody bag, stretch clinic and a post-race party with chili, barbecue, cookies and more.

A free shuttle bus will run from the North Ferry to the staging area between 9 and 10:15 a.m. and back to the North Ferry until 1 p.m.

Register online at shelterislandrun.com. For more information on the 5K, call (631) 774-9499.

All funds raised are to be dispersed evenly between the North Fork Breast Health Coalition and the Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Southampton Hospital. There will also be a raffle to benefit Lucia’s Angels.

OYSTER “SHELLABRATION!”

Like oysters? You’re in luck! Shelter Island Historical Society’s Third Annual Oyster Event is Saturday, October 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Havens Barn. In addition to oysters on the half shell, oysters Rockefeller, and hors d’oeurves and crudites for non-oyster lovers, the event includes wine, beer and soft drinks, a Shelter Island Oyster Company memorabilia exhibit, a photo booth and live music by Lisa Shaw and Tom Hashagen.

Admission is $40. To reserve or for more information visit shelterislandhistorical.org or call (631) 749-0025.

OWLING AT THE MOON

Owls are most vocal and active at sundown. If you’ve never heard an owl in the wild, now’s your chance. On Sunday, October 16 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. come to Mashomack Preserve to learn about owls under a full moon and possibly hear and see screech owls. Tom Damiani leads this outing. Bring binoculars and a flashlight. Call (631) 749-1001 to reserve.

NFCT OPENS 59TH SEASON

North Fork Community Theatre opens its 59th season with “First Date.” The popular musical, with a book by Austin Winsberg and music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner, runs October 13 to October 30 at the theater in Mattituck.

“First Date” is a lighthearted musical that chronicles a blind date between Aaron (who has never gone out with a stranger) and a serial romancer named Casey. As the funny and occasionally foul-mouth show sings on, the ensemble cast comes to life as various characters from Aaron and Casey’s past — and possible future.

“First Date” is directed by Chris Fretto and stars Nicole Bianco and Sam Notaro; Brendan Noble, Laura Meade, Ralph D’Ambrose, Julia Pulick, and Manning Dandridge fill out the cast. The musical director is Karen Hochstedler and stage manager, set decorator and co-producer is Liz Liszanckie.

The Village Cheese Shop in Mattituck will sponsor an opening night reception on Thursday October, 13 at 7 p.m. The show begins at 8 p.m.

“First Date” plays Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. from October 13 to 30. Tickets are $25. Reserve by calling (631) 298-6328 or visit nfct.com. North Fork Community Theatre is located at 12700 Old Sound Avenue in Mattituck.

Other NFCT shows coming up include “Almost, Maine” by John Cariani; “The Female of the Species” by Joanna Murray-Smith; “Cabaret,” based on a book by Christopher Isherwood with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb; and “Thoroughly Modern Mille,” with music by Jeanine Tesori, lyrics by Dick Scanlan, and a book by Richard Morris and Scanlan. Season tickets for all five shows are $100.