What’s Happening: October 27, 2016

This week:

COAT DRIVE

With colder weather soon to arrive, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty is collecting donations of winter coats for those who are less fortunate.

Throughout October, residents are invited to drop off new or gently used coats at Sotheby’s office, 17 Grand Avenue.

GREAT DECISIONS

The Shelter Island Library’s fifth meeting of “Great Decisions,” its foreign policy discussion group, explores the topic of the United Nations since 2015.

Moderated by Kirk Ressler and presented by the Foreign Policy Association, the program, which allows the community to meet and talk about topics of national and international interest, begins at the library at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27.

HALLOWEEN NATURE TRAIL

Who will be in the woods this year? On Saturday, October 29 Mashomack Preserve offers “Family Fun: Nature’s Halloween Trail” filled with a band of costumed characters that changes every year. Arrive anytime between 5 and 6:30 p.m., allowing about 30 minutes to complete the trail. All ages are welcome. Children should be accompanied by an adult. Bring a flashlight. Light refreshments follow the rain or shine walk.

RIBBON CUTTING

The Shelter Island Library celebrates the opening of its new entrance with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, October 29 at 1 p.m. All are welcome and refreshments will be served. For details call (631) 749-0042.

ORDER AND CHAOS

The Hidden City Orchestra performs “Order Masquerading as Chaos” at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Saturday, October 29 at 8 p.m. The group also performs at Orient’s Poquatuck Hall on Sunday, October 30 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $12 for the Shelter Island concert and $20 for the concert at Poquatuck Hall.

Hidden City Orchestra features George Cork Maul on piano, cellist Jeannie Woelker, vibraphonist Fabrizio D’Antonio and Terry Keevil on oboe, duduk and other strange wind instruments. Several guest musicians, artists and dancers will also take part. Tickets are available at hiddencityorchestra.eventbrite.com and at the door on the day of the concert.

A NOVEL MONTH

National Novel Writing Month is an annual, creative writing project that takes place during November. NaNoWriMo challenges participants to write 50,000 words (the minimum number of words for a novel) from November 1 until the deadline at 11:59 p.m. on November 30.

The goal of NaNoWriMo is to get people writing and keep them motivated throughout the process. On Monday, October 31 at 7 p.m., the Shelter Island Library hosts a NaNoWriMo Kickoff Party. Author Matthew Quinn Martin will help jump start the process by offering a few words of wisdom, advice and support. All writers are welcome. Reserve with Jocelyn Ozolins @ jozolins@silibrary.org.

WOMEN’S CLUB MEETING

The Shelter Island Women’s Club holds its next meeting at noon on Tuesday, November 1 at the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. The guest speaker will be Tom Damiani of Mashomack Preserve who will speak on taking care of birds in the winter. All are welcome and a monetary donation or non-perishable food item for the food pantry would be appreciated.

CELEBRITY CHEF IS BACK

The Celebrity Chef series returns to the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church this fall. Chef Gayle Scarberry from Red Maple at the Chequit will kick off the series on Wednesday, November 2 at 6 p.m.

Chef Gayle will prepare a multi-course menu that includes kale Caesar salad, chicken and wild rice soup, beer braised beef brisket, mac and cheese, green beans followed by plum cake with vanilla ice cream.

The cost is $30 and reservations can be made at (631) 749-0805 extension 5. The next Celebrity Chef dinner will be December 7.

GRANT APPLICATIONS ARE DUE

The deadline is fast approaching for Shelter Island Educational Foundation (SIEF) fall grant requests. The group is accepting applications for projects that provide, or make possible, educational experiences beyond those available in the regular school curriculum and budget.

Applications are available at shelterislandedfoundation.org, or at the Shelter Island School or Library. All grant requests must be postmarked by Monday, October 31 and mailed to SIEF Grants Committee, P.O. Box 1950, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

Next week:

CHAMBER MUSIC CONCERT

The Perlman Music Program’s second annual Chamber Music Retreat concludes with a spirited concert of masterworks presented by 15 PMP alumni. The free concert will be Sunday, November 6 at 4:30 p.m. at the Clark Arts Center. Virtuoso Society members may reserve seats by email at specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org. On Monday, November 7, each quartet will visit an East End school.

ELECTION EVE HAM DINNER

Shelter Island’s annual election eve ham dinner is back. This year, the festive community event, with side-by-side seating at long tables for food and conversation, will take place in the Parish Hall of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on Monday, November 7. There will be two seatings — 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and diners are encouraged to wear red, white and blue.

The menu will include baked ham with raisin sauce, sweet potatoes, home made applesauce and coleslaw as well as apple or pumpkin pie, apple cider and coffee or tea. Guests are invited to bring their own wine.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 children. To reserve, call the church office at (631) 749-0770 or Jeannie Brechter at (631) 749-0204. Take out is available from 6 and 6:30 p.m. and taxi service will be made available.

In addition, raffle tickets for the St. Nicholas Day Fair on December 3 will be for sale and items for the fair’s Chinese Auction bidding will be on display.

Coming soon:

ECUMENICAL THANKSGIVING

The annual Ecumenical Thanksgiving Word Service will take place on Sunday, November 20 at 3 p.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Church.

There will be a collection of non-perishable items for the Shelter Island Food Pantry. Refreshments will follow. Everyone is welcome.

TURKEY PLUNGE

Save the date for the seventh annual Turkey Plunge. Sponsored by the Friends of the Shelter Island Library, the plunge is Saturday, November 26 at 11 a.m. at Crescent Beach. Bring a warm towel! The plunge takes place rain, snow or shine. Registration began October 1 at the library or register and make a payment online at silibrary.org/plunge.

Don’t forget:

GATEHOUSE POP-UP SHOP

The Sylvester Manor Gatehouse offers farm-themed home, gift and food items made or grown on Shelter Island or the East End. The rustic shop opposite the Manor’s gates at North Ferry and Manwaring roads, will remain open through November.

All purchases from the Gatehouse support the nonprofit organization’s cultural events and its work in sustainable agriculture, farmer education, children’s programs, school field trips and historic preservation.

The space — open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends through Thanksgiving — also functions as a visitor center where guests can pick up a map for self-guided tours of Sylvester Manor or find out more about the farm and its programs.

Learn more at sylvestermanor.org.

GARDEN CLUB ORNAMENT

The Garden Club of Shelter Island is selling its special limited edition 2016 ornament. The ornament is $22 and available at the North and South Ferry offices, the Shelter Island Historical Society and the Shelter Island Florist. They can also be purchased by calling Joan Buonocore at (631) 749-3367.

Across the moat

GET GROOVY

People who miss the 1960s — especially the music — have a chance to relive the past on the East End when Bay Street Theater presents “The Sixties Show” on Saturday, October 29 at 8 p.m.

This time around, tie-dye is optional.

“The Sixties Show” from New York City features musicians who performed with Bob Dylan, Ray Charles, James Brown, Ray and Dave Davies (The Kinks) and current members of legendary multi-platinum pop superstars the Smithereens.

The show is a cross generational crowd pleaser and the band is widely celebrated and known for re-creating spot on, note for note re-creations of the hits, B-sides and deep album cuts from the greatest songs of the 1960s.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 day of and are on sale now at baystreet.org or at (631) 725-9500.

Peace!

RAIN BARREL GARDENING

Learn about the benefits of native plantings, rain gardens and rain barrels at the Peconic Estuary Program’s upcoming native plant garden workshop.

The workshop is Saturday, November 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Big Duck on Route 24 in Flanders. Native plants are naturally adapted to live in this area and require no pesticides or fertilizers, and lower maintenance. Rain barrels collect rain water from rooftops that can be used to water plants, wash cars or even top off swimming pools. Collectively, these practices can help reduce fertilizer use and reduce stormwater runoff and pollution entering waterways.

Bring gardening tools and gloves if possible. Participants must be 18 years or, if younger, accompanied by a caregiver. Also bring water and wear appropriate clothing and shoes. Email peptalk@peconicestuary.org for information and to register. Raindate is Sunday November 6.

SWINGING FOR A CAUSE

Calling all swingers! A Big Band Swing Dance will take place on Thursday, November 3 to benefit East End Arts at 230 Elm in Southampton.

Setting the beat and playing hits by everyone from Glenn Miller to Harry Connick Jr. will be Trevor Davison’s 10-piece swing band. In addition to dancing, the evening includes a dinner buffet and a cash bar.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the music begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $37.50 in advance ($45 at the door). To reserve call East End Arts at (631) 377-3900.