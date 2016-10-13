What’s happening on Shelter Island this week?

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

Andrew Scott Cooper, a historian and commentator on U.S./Iran relations, global energy markets, and geopolitical risk, will discuss his latest book “The Fall of Heaven: The Pahlavis and the Last Days of Imperial Iran,” at the next installment of Friday Night Dialogues at the Shelter Island Library. Mr. Cooper’s book is a sweeping account of the rise and fall of Iran’s glamorous Pahlavi Dynasty and a gripping play-by-play of the events leading to the 1979 Iranian revolution.

He speaks on Friday, October 14 at 7 p.m. For details, call (631) 749-0042.

THE LIFE, DEATH OF MARY DYER

In 1660, Quaker Mary Dyer was hanged on Boston Common as a heretic.

On Thursday, October 13 at 4 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society presents “The Life of Mary Dyer, Quaker Martyr for Freedom,” a reading written and performed by Nancy Hansen. Admission is $5. For information visit shelterislandhistorical.org or call (631) 749-0025.

LEGION AUXILIARY MEETING

The next American Legion Auxiliary meeting is Wednesday, October 19 at 7 p.m. in the Shelter Island American Legion Hall. Various Legion activities will be discussed. All are welcome to attend. For information, call Pam Jackson at (631) 965-0860.

LWV MEETING

The League of Women Voters meets at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 17 at the Library’s Book Sale Room (lower level) to finalize plans for the October 23 Election Forum, and coordinate voter services election activities. League members are urged to attend. All are welcome.

MAKING MUSIC

Composer and lyricist, singer-songwriter Heather and guitarist and back up singer Peter M., are an acoustic rock duo that has developed an edgy musical style. On Friday, October 14 from 7 to 9 p.m., Heather and Pete will be performing live at American Legion Post 281 on Shelter Island.

Admission to the show is free. All are welcome. Food and drinks will be available.

FALL 5K RUN/WALK

The 17th annual Shelter Island Fall 5K Run/Walk takes place on Saturday, October 15 at 11 a.m. In addition to medals for the top finishers, awards will be made for the first place breast cancer survivor runner and walker respectively.

Register online at shelterislandrun.com. For information on the 5K, call (631) 774-9499. All funds raised are dispersed evenly between the North Fork Breast Health Coalition and the Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Southampton Hospital. There will also be a raffle for Lucia’s Angels.

OYSTER ‘SHELLABRATION!’

Like oysters? You’re in luck! Shelter Island Historical Society’s third annual Oyster Event is Saturday, October 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Havens Barn. In addition to oysters on the half shell, oysters Rockefeller, and hors d’oeurves/crudites for non-oyster lovers, the event includes wine, beer and soft drinks, a Shelter Island Oyster Company memorabilia exhibit, a photo booth and live music by Lisa Shaw and Tom Hashagan. Admission is $40. To reserve visit shelterislandhistorical.org or call (631) 749-0025.

OWLING AT THE MOON

If you’ve never heard an owl in the wild, now’s your chance. On Saturday, October 15 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. come to Mashomack Preserve to learn about owls under a full moon and possibly hear them. Bring binoculars and a flashlight. Call (631) 749-1001 to reserve. (Note: this program was originally scheduled for October 16).

Next Week:

ELECTION FORUM

The League of Women Voters and the Shelter Island Association will co-sponsor an Election Forum on Sunday, October 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Shelter Island School auditorium.

The program will be in two parts: the first with Town Council candidates Mary Dudley and Amber Williams and the second a discussion with Town Engineer, John Cronin, Jr., P.E., and head of the Island’s Board of Assessors, BJ Ianfola on the ballot referendum on the extension and use of Community Preservation Funds for water quality projects.

Each part will include commentary and discussion of issues posed by the League and the SIA, followed by a Q&A with the audience.

Coming Soon:

GREAT DECISIONS

The Shelter Island Library hosts the fifth meeting of “Great Decisions,” its foreign policy discussion group, by exploring the topic of the United Nations since 2015. Moderated by Kirk Ressler and presented by the Foreign Policy Association, the program, which allows the community to meet and talk about topics of national and international interest, begins at the library at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27.

HALLOWEEN NATURE TRAIL

Who will be in the woods this year? On Saturday, October 29 Mashomack Preserve offers “Family Fun: Nature’s Halloween Trail” filled with a band of costumed characters that changes every year. Arrive anytime between 5 and 6:30 p.m., allowing about 30 minutes to complete the trail. All ages are welcome. Children should be accompanied by an adult. Bring a flashlight. Light refreshments follow the walk, which is rain or shine.

RIBBON CUTTING

The Shelter Island Library celebrates the opening of the new library entrance with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, October 29 at 1 p.m. All are welcome and refreshments will be served. For details call (631) 749-0042.

A NOVEL MONTH

National Novel Writing Month is an annual, creative writing project that takes place during the month of November. NaNoWriMo challenges participants to write 50,000 words (the minimum number of words for a novel) from November 1 until the deadline at 11:59 p.m. on November 30. The goal of NaNoWriMo is to get people writing and keep them motivated throughout the process. On Monday, October 31 at 7 p.m., the Shelter Island Library hosts a NaNoWriMo Kickoff Party. Author Matthew Quinn Martin will help jump start the process by offering a few words of wisdom, advice and support. All writers are welcome. Reserve to Jocelyn Ozolins @ jozolins@silibrary.org.

Across the Moat:

DEBATING DEBATES

Bay Street Theater on Long Wharf in Sag Harbor invites the community to watch the next presidential debate on Wednesday, October 19 and election night coverage on Tuesday, November 8.

On October 19 at 7:30 p.m., prior to the debate, Bay Street will also host “Debating Debates: Do They Matter?” a special presentation with political expert Costas Panagopoulos, a Fordham University professor and author of “Political Campaigns: Concepts, Context and Consequences,” followed by a Q&A and book signing.

The presentation will look back at memorable moments from presidential debates and ahead to Election Day 2016: What to expect and how the 2016 cycle may reinforce or shatter historical patterns.

The debate screening follows at 9 p.m. Cash bar available. (The debates and election night coverage are free and open to all. Bay Street Theater has no political affiliation.)

For details visit baystreet.org.