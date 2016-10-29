What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone at (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Tom Speeches was correct again, identifying last week’s boat bumper near the gas pumps at Piccozzi’s dock (see below). He wrote that it “is wrapped so visually it looks nicer than an old tire. It obviously protects all kinds of boats from hitting the docks.”

Patricia Anzalone weighed in that it is “a fender made by Adi at Piccozzi’s dock” and Robert Stack called to say it was “a life saver at Piccozzi’s,” which we suppose it could be, in the tradition of any port in a storm.