What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to jlane@timesreview.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 16.

Patricia Anzalone was the early bird, recognizing last week’s photo (see below) as the barber pole outside Louie the Clip’s shop in the Heights.

Tom Speeches was right on the money as well, noting, “I can still hear the opening of the cabinet getting our two pieces of Bazooka Bubble Gum.” Jeff Cardillo was also nostalgic, plus gave us a little history: “In all of the years as a kid, getting a hair cut there and looking forward to a bubble gum reward, to today as a 61 year ‘young’ adult, I never thought about the meaning behind this pole. I truly thought it was a patriotic symbol, but it references a time when barbers were expected to perform bloodletting and other medical procedures to heal the sick; red represented blood and white represented bandages.”

Marijane Card also mentioned that a barber’s pole advertised surgery and dentistry, as well as a shave and haircut. “I just don’t know where it’s location is on the Island,” she wrote, “I can’t wait to find out!”

Your wait is over, Marijane.