What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Jeanne Woods knew right away that last week’s photo (see below) was “of the teak bench” outside Police Department headquarters “opposite the Henry Howard Preston memorial.”

Tom Speeches also had the correct answer.

Mr. Preston, from whom many Islanders are descended, was the first salaried Suffolk County sheriff from 1903 to 1906. A wounded Civil War veteran, he was appointed Shelter Island’s town constable in 1870 and went on to serve here as tax assessor, justice of the peace and town clerk.

The small crescent in front of headquarters was dedicated to his memory on Veterans Day 2012.