Weekly Calendar: October 6 — October 14, 2016
EVENTS
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6
Book in the Woods, “Forest Bright, Forest Night” by Jennifer Ward. Mashomack Preserve. (631) 749-1001.
Tintype exhibit, Shelter Island Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ends October 8.
Board games, pop by the children’s room to play with friends. 2:30 p.m., library.
Ferry Writers, share and discuss your writing in a supportive twice-monthly meeting for writers of all levels and genres. 5 p.m., library. Bring three to five pages of work. Led by JoAnn Kirkland. Sign up by email, jozolins@silibrary.org, or call (631) 749-0042.
“Coming home to light & shadow,” paintings by Bob Markell on view at the art gallery at Shelter Island Library through October. (631) 749-0042.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7
Anime Club, fans join up to watch and discuss anime, 2:30 p.m., library.
Library Day Planner, Friends of the Shelter Island Public Library unveil the 2017 day planner. Meet the mystery models. 7 to 8 p.m., library. Party is free, planners $12 for members, $15 for others.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8
Lego Wedo, make moving creations and hone basic coding skills. 11 a.m., library.
Book Sale, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Dance for Parkinson’s, help patients manage symptoms by tango, fox trot and waltz. 1 p.m. American Legion Hall. Free. Saturdays through December 17. (631) 749-1059.
61st Annual Scallop Dinner, the Lions Club. 5 to 8 p.m. Pridwin Hotel. $35 adults, $15 up to age 10. Take-out available. For tickets call (631) 749-0042; groups call (631) 209-7452.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9
Shelter Island Friends of Music, concert by violinist Tessa Lark with pianist Amy Yang. 3 p.m. Presbyterian Church. Reception after. Free. Donations appreciated.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 10
Library, closed for Columbus Day.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11
Youth Advisory Board, let library know what you’d like to see. 2:30 p.m., library.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12
Garden Club, “The Wonders of the Dahlia” by Diane Hiller. 11 a.m. St. Mary’s.
Leaf crowns, make a fairy headpiece, 2:30 p.m., library.
Prowling for Owls, Mashomack Preserve, Ages 4 and up. (631) 749-1001.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13
“Life of Mary Dyer,” reading/performance by Nancy Hansen. 4 to 6 p.m. SIHS Havens Barn. $5. Reserve at (631) 749-0025.
Lego club, choose a challenge from the jar, 2:30 p.m., library.
Voter registration, 3 to 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14
Live music, by Heather and Pete. 7 to 9 p.m. American Legion Hall lower level. Free admission. All welcome. Bar and food served.
Friday Night Dialogues, Andrew Scott Cooper, author of “The Fall of Heaven: The Pahlavis and the Last Days of Imperial Iran” speaks. 7 p.m., library. Free. (631) 749-0042.
MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
October 7: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.
October 11: Taylor’s Island Preservation & Management Committee, 9 a.m.
October 11: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.
October 11: Planning Board, 7 p.m.
October 12: Shelter Island Library Budget Vote Public Hearing, library, 5 p.m.
EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
American Legion, Tuesday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. (631) 749-1180.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.
Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.
CSA pickups, Sylvester Manor farm stand, Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9 to 11 a.m.
Duplicate bridge, Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, (631) 749-0835.
Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.
Golf Scramble for Ladies, Fridays at 8:45 a.m. through October. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. (631) 749-2250.
Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.
Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.
Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.
PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.
Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.
Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.
Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.
Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.
Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.
Sylvester Manor farm stand, Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sylvester Manor Gate House, opposite Manor entrance, Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library.
Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.
Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.
Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall gym.
Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.
Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.