Weekly Calendar: October 6 — October 14, 2016

EVENTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

Book in the Woods, “Forest Bright, Forest Night” by Jennifer Ward. Mashomack Preserve. (631) 749-1001.

Tintype exhibit, Shelter Island Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ends October 8.

Board games, pop by the children’s room to play with friends. 2:30 p.m., library.

Ferry Writers, share and discuss your writing in a supportive twice-monthly meeting for writers of all levels and genres. 5 p.m., library. Bring three to five pages of work. Led by JoAnn Kirkland. Sign up by email, jozolins@silibrary.org, or call (631) 749-0042.

“Coming home to light & shadow,” paintings by Bob Markell on view at the art gallery at Shelter Island Library through October. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7

Anime Club, fans join up to watch and discuss anime, 2:30 p.m., library.

Library Day Planner, Friends of the Shelter Island Public Library unveil the 2017 day planner. Meet the mystery models. 7 to 8 p.m., library. Party is free, planners $12 for members, $15 for others.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

Lego Wedo, make moving creations and hone basic coding skills. 11 a.m., library.

Book Sale, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Dance for Parkinson’s, help patients manage symptoms by tango, fox trot and waltz. 1 p.m. American Legion Hall. Free. Saturdays through December 17. (631) 749-1059.

61st Annual Scallop Dinner, the Lions Club. 5 to 8 p.m. Pridwin Hotel. $35 adults, $15 up to age 10. Take-out available. For tickets call (631) 749-0042; groups call (631) 209-7452.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9

Shelter Island Friends of Music, concert by violinist Tessa Lark with pianist Amy Yang. 3 p.m. Presbyterian Church. Reception after. Free. Donations appreciated.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 10

Library, closed for Columbus Day.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11

Youth Advisory Board, let library know what you’d like to see. 2:30 p.m., library.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12

Garden Club, “The Wonders of the Dahlia” by Diane Hiller. 11 a.m. St. Mary’s.

Leaf crowns, make a fairy headpiece, 2:30 p.m., library.

Prowling for Owls, Mashomack Preserve, Ages 4 and up. (631) 749-1001.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13

“Life of Mary Dyer,” reading/performance by Nancy Hansen. 4 to 6 p.m. SIHS Havens Barn. $5. Reserve at (631) 749-0025.

Lego club, choose a challenge from the jar, 2:30 p.m., library.

Voter registration, 3 to 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

Live music, by Heather and Pete. 7 to 9 p.m. American Legion Hall lower level. Free admission. All welcome. Bar and food served.

Friday Night Dialogues, Andrew Scott Cooper, author of “The Fall of Heaven: The Pahlavis and the Last Days of Imperial Iran” speaks. 7 p.m., library. Free. (631) 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

October 7: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

October 11: Taylor’s Island Preservation & Management Committee, 9 a.m.

October 11: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

October 11: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

October 12: Shelter Island Library Budget Vote Public Hearing, library, 5 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Tuesday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

CSA pickups, Sylvester Manor farm stand, Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9 to 11 a.m.

Duplicate bridge, Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, (631) 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Golf Scramble for Ladies, Fridays at 8:45 a.m. through October. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. (631) 749-2250.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sylvester Manor Gate House, opposite Manor entrance, Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.