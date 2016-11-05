Weekly Calendar: October 27 — November 5, 2016

EVENTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27

Ferry Writers, share and discuss your writing work in a supportive, creative environment. Writers of all levels and genres welcome, library, 5 p.m. Bring three to five pages of your work. Facilitated by JoAnn Kirkland. Call (631) 749-0042 to sign up or contact Jocelyn Ozolins at jozolins@silibrary.org.

“Great Decisions,” fifth in a monthly foreign policy discussion series, “The United Nations — Post 2015,” library, 5:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042 extension 107.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28

Wii U, come play favorite games with friends. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29

Annual “Mysteries of the Manor,” family fun day with kid-friendly haunted hayrides, games and fun fall activities. Sylvester Manor, noon to 3 p.m. $5. Free for kids 5 and under. Rain date Sunday, October 30, noon to 3 p.m. (631) 749-0626.

Ribbon cutting ceremony, to celebrate the opening of the new library entrance. 1 p.m., library. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served. (631) 749-0042.

Art show, featuring work by George Rowland. On view at Griffing & Collins Real Estate through January 28. 749-0500.

Family Fun: Nature’s Halloween Trail, meet costumed characters in the woods at Mashomack Preserve. Arrive anytime between 5 and 6:30 p.m. for the 30 minute trail. All ages welcome. Children should be accompanied by an adult. Bring a flashlight. Light refreshments follow. Rain or shine. (631) 749-1001.

“Order Masquerading as Chaos,” a performance by the Hidden City Orchestra and guests. 8 p.m. Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Tickets $12 at hiddencityorchestra.eventbrite.com.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 31

Halloween celebration, decorate a bag for trick or treating, get some candy and watch “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Halloween Parade, begins and ends at Center Fire House, 4 p.m. Hot dogs served. Organized trick or treating follows on Smith Street.

NaNoWriMo kickoff party, led by author Matthew Quinn Martin, library, 7 p.m. National Novel Writing Month challenge to create a 50,000 word novel by November 30. All writers welcome. Reserve with Jocelyn Ozolins at jozolins@silibrary.org.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

Shelter Island Women’s Club meeting, noon, Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Tom Damiani of Mashomack Preserve speaks on taking care of birds in the winter. All are welcome. Monetary donation or non-perishable food for the food pantry appreciated.

Movies at the Library, Orson Welles 1965 film “Chimes at Midnight.” 7 p.m., library. Free. (631) 749-0042.

Coming home to light and shadow, paintings by Bob Markell on view in November. Library art gallery.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Youth Advisory Board, kids share ideas for programming at the library and work on a special project. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Celebrity Chef, a dinner prepared by Chef Gayle Scarberry from Red Maple at the Chequit. 6 p.m. Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. $30. For reservations call (631) 749-0805 extension 5.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Leaf wall art, using leaves and book pages. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Anime Club, watch episodes and discuss with friends. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

October 28: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

November 1: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

November 2: Deer & Tick meeting, 10 a.m.

November 2: Ferry Study Group, 7 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Tuesday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

CSA pickups, Sylvester Manor farm stand, Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9 to 11 a.m.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Golf Scramble for Ladies, Fridays at 8:45 a.m. through October. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. (631) 749-2250.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sylvester Manor Gate House, opposite Manor entrance, Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.