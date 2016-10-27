Weekly Calendar: October 20 — October 27, 2016

EVENTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20

Shelter Island Book Club, discussion on “The Red Tent” by Anita Diamant, 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21

Anime Club, watch episodes and talk with fellow fans. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, screening of “Equal Means Equal,” a documentary about women’s rights, 7 p.m., library. Co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters. Liz Lopez, an executive producer of the film, will answer questions Free. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22

Library Budget Vote, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Dance for Parkinson’s, a class to help patients manage symptoms of Parkinson’s by moving to the tango, fox trot and waltz. American Legion Hall, 1 p.m. Free. Offered by Hamptons Lifelong Arts on Saturdays through December 17. (631) 749-1059.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23

Election Forum, sponsored by the League of Women Voters and the Shelter Island Association. 1 to 3 p.m., Shelter Island School. Forum with Town Council candidates Mary Dudley and Amber Williams, followed by Town Engineer, John C. Cronin, Jr. and Town Assessor BJ Ianfola who discuss a ballot referendum to extend Community Preservation Funds for water quality projects. Q&A follows. All are welcome.

Book presentation and signing, with Kerriann Flanagan Brosky, author of “Ghosts of Long Island” and paranormal investigator Joe Giaquinto. Shelter Island Historical Society Havens Barn. 3 to 5 p.m. $10. (631) 749-0025.

Slow Food East End’s Fall Market Dinner, celebrating the Long Island Cheese Pumpkin. 5 to 8 p.m. 18 Bay Restaurant. Susan and Myron Levine, founders of the Joshua Levine Memorial Foundation, will receive the second Carlo Petrini Award. $95 for Slow Food members ($110 non-members). Reserve at slowfoodeastend.org.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 24

Mystery Book Club, discussion of “Ratking” by Michael Dibdin, 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25

Cookbook Club, an abundance of apples! 6 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26

History Book Club, discussion of “Isaac’s Storm” by Erik Larsen, 5:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27

Ferry Writers, a writing group for all levels and genres. 5 p.m., library. Bring three to five pages of your work. (631) 749-0042.

“Great Decisions,” fifth in a monthly foreign policy discussion series, “The United Nations — Post 2015,” library, 5:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042 extension 107.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29

Annual “Mysteries of the Manor,” family fun day with kid-friendly haunted hayrides, games and fun fall activities. Sylvester Manor, noon to 3 p.m. $5. Free for kids 5 and under. (631) 749-0626.

Dance for Parkinson’s, a class to help patients manage symptoms of Parkinson’s by moving to the tango, fox trot and waltz. American Legion Hall, 1 p.m. Free. Offered by Hamptons Lifelong Arts on Saturdays through December 17. (631) 749-1059.

Ribbon cutting ceremony, to celebrate the opening of the new library entrance. 1 p.m., library. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served. (631) 749-0042.

Art show, featuring work by George Rowland. On view at Griffing & Collins Real Estate through January 28. 749-0500.

Family Fun: Nature’s Halloween Trail, meet costumed characters in the woods at Mashomack Preserve. Arrive anytime between 5 and 6:30 p.m. for the 30 minute trail. All ages welcome. Children should be accompanied by an adult. Bring a flashlight. Light refreshments follow. Rain or shine. (631) 749-1001.

“Order Masquerading as Chaos,” a concert and performance by the Hidden City Orchestra and guest performers. 8 p.m. Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Tickets $12 at hiddencityorchestra.eventbrite.com.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

October 24: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m. Justice Court

October 24: Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center Firehouse.

October 24: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

October 25: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

October 26: Town ZBA, hearing, 7:30 p.m.

October 28: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Tuesday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

CSA pickups, Sylvester Manor farm stand, Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9 to 11 a.m.

Duplicate bridge, Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, (631) 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Golf Scramble for Ladies, Fridays at 8:45 a.m. through October. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. (631) 749-2250.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sylvester Manor Gate House, opposite Manor entrance, Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.