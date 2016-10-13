Shelter Island Calendar listings for October 13 — October 23

EVENTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13

“Life of Mary Dyer”, reading/performance by Nancy Hansen. 4 to 6 p.m. SIHS Havens Barn. $5. Reserve at (631) 749-0025.

Lego club, choose a challenge from the jar, 2:30 p.m., library.

Voter registration, 3 to 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

Live music, by Heather and Pete. 7 to 9 p.m. American Legion Hall lower level. Free admission. All welcome. Bar and food served.

Friday Night Dialogues, Andrew Scott Cooper, author of “The Fall of Heaven: The Pahlavis and the Last Days of Imperial Iran” speaks. 7 p.m., library. Free. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15

17th Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk, begins at Crescent Beach, 11 a.m. All proceeds benefit local charities. Prizes, photos, goody bag, raffles and a post-race party. Register at shelterislandrun.com. For information call (631) 774-9499.

Shakespeare Club, discussion on “The Tempest,” library, 12:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

Dance for Parkinson’s, a class to help patients manage symptoms of Parkinson’s by moving to the tango, fox trot and waltz. American Legion Hall, 1 p.m. Free. Offered by Hamptons Lifelong Arts on Saturdays through December 17. (631) 749-1059.

Coffee and coloring for adults, library, 2:30 p.m. Coffee, tea and refreshments provided. (631) 749-0042.

Third annual Oyster Event, music, food tastings, wine and beer, photo booth and exhibits. Shelter Island Historical Society Havens Barn, 4 to 7 p.m. $40. (631) 749-0025.

Alumni Recital, cellist Yves Dharamraj with pianist Philip Edward Fisher. 5 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Meet the artists reception follows. Tickets $25 (free for ages 18 and under) at perlmanmusicprogram.org/tickets or call (212) 877-5045.

Owl Moon, a full moon outing to search for screech owls. Mashomack Preserve, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Bring binoculars and a flashlight. (631) 749-1001. (Note: This program was originally scheduled from October 16).

Artists Reception, to celebrate a weekend exhibit of local artists. 6:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Sponsored by ArtSI and PMP. Free. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16

“Family, Music and Fun!” classical music, activities and snacks. 11:30 a.m. Clark Arts Center, Perlman Music Program. Free. Ideal for children ages 3 to 8. All are welcome. Reserve at perlmanmusicprogram.org/register.

“Works in Progress Concert,” Perlman Music Program students and alumni perform classical master works with pianist John Root. 2:30 p.m. Clark Arts Center. Free. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 17

League of Women Voters, finalize plans for the upcoming Election Forum and coordinate Voter Services election activities. 10:30 a.m., library, lower level. League members urged to attend, all residents welcome.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18

Movies at the Library, screening of the Franco Zeffirelli’s film “La Traviata,” library, 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19

Garden Club of Shelter Island, celebrates Arbor Day by planting a tree on Shelter Island School grounds, 1:45 p.m.

Shakespeare Club, screening of the film “The Taming of the Shrew,” library, 5:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

American Legion Auxiliary meeting, 7 p.m., Shelter Island American Legion Hall. Various Legion activities discussed. All are welcome. Call Pam Jackson at (631) 965-0860 for details.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20

Shelter Island Book Club, discussion on “The Red Tent” by Anita Diamant, 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21

Friday Night Dialogues, “Equal Means Equal,” a documentary on the treatment of women in the United States today. 7 p.m., library. Co-sponsored by The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island. Q&A with Liz Lopez, an executive producer of the film. Free. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22

Dance for Parkinson’s, a class to help patients manage symptoms of Parkinson’s by moving to the tango, fox trot and waltz. American Legion Hall, 1 p.m. Free. Offered by Hamptons Lifelong Arts on Saturdays through December 17. (631) 749-1059.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23

Election Forum, sponsored by the League of Women Voters and the Shelter Island Association. 1 to 3 p.m., Shelter Island School. Forum with Town Council candidates Mary Dudley and Amber Williams, followed by Town Engineer, John Cronin, Jr. and Town Assessor BJ Ianfola who discuss a ballot referendum to extend Community Preservation Funds for water quality projects. Q&A follows. All are welcome.

Book presentation and signing, with Kerriann Flanagan Brosky, author of “Ghosts of Long Island” and paranormal investigator Joe Giaquinto. Shelter Island Historical Society Havens Barn. 3 to 5 p.m. $10. (631) 749-0025.

Slow Food East End’s Fall Market Dinner, celebrating the Long Island Cheese Pumpkin. 5 to 8 p.m. 18 Bay. Susan and Myron Levine, founders of the Joshua Levine Memorial Foundation, will receive the second Carlo Petrini Award. $95 for Slow Food members ($110 non-members). Reserve at slowfoodeastend.org.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

October 15: Village of Dering Harbor, Village Board, Village Hall, 10 a.m.

October 17: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

October 17: MS4, 3 p.m.

October 17: Board of Education meeting, School conference room, 6 p.m.

October 17: Water Advisory Committee, 7 p.m.

October 17: Board of Trustees monthly meeting, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m.

October 18: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

October 19: ZBA, work session, 7:30 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Tuesday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

CSA pickups, Sylvester Manor farm stand, Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9 to 11 a.m.

Duplicate bridge, Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, (631) 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Golf Scramble for Ladies, Fridays at 8:45 a.m. through October. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. (631) 749-2250.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sylvester Manor Gate House, opposite Manor entrance, Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.