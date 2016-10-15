Two with Island ties win 5k

Two runners with Shelter Island ties emerged as winners of the 17th Annual Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk to support organizations seeking cures for women’s cancers.

Christopher Doyle, 18, who lives on Shelter Island but goes to school in Mercerburg, Pennsylvania, ran the race with a time of 17:46.7 Janelle Kraus Nadeau was the first woman to cross the finish line with a time of 20:21.86.

She graduated from Shelter Island High School and trained with South Ferry’s Cliff Clark in her preparation for an Olympic bid in 2008. Unfortunately, injury kept her from making it to Beijing, China, to compete that year.

She and husband Bill Nadeau now make their home in Franklin, Massachusetts.

Bill Nadeau placed second among the male runners with a time of 18:30.36. Kay Lawson, 38 of Sag Harbor placed second among the female runners with a time of 21:38.02.

A full list of finishers with their times is available at www.elitefeat.com.

As important as the timing for each runner is, they will all tell you the reason they come out for this race is the good causes it supports. Beneficiaries are the North Fork Breast Health Coalition, the Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Southampton Hospital and Lucia’s Angels.

While the first two organizations benefit from money raised by the runners, Lucia’s Angels gets receipts from raffle tickets sold on race day.

This year’s race was dedicated to four Islanders who lost their battles this year — South Ferry Captain Billy Boeklen, long-time EMS worker Ben Jones and two who contributed to many community events throughout their lives, Charlotte Hannabury and Jeanne Farnan.

The largest team of runners were Townsend Montant’s Flamingos with 54 racers, while Eastern Long Island Hospital’s team of 38 placed second.

The top pledge of money came from Linda Zavato who raised $7,401. Team Flamingo runners raised $4,540 and Phoenix and Tola Bliss raised $710.

Runners with Shelter Island ties who placed first, second and third, respectively, were Ms. Kraus Nadeau, Ms. Lawson and Erin Russell while men with Shelter Island ties who place first, second and third, respectively, were Mr. Doyle, Mr. Nadeau and Andrew Janosick.

Judy Brewer, 54, of Garden City, New York, placed first among breast cancer survivor runners and for the 10th successive time, Islander Louise O’Regan Clark, 50, placed first among the walkers.

A full story with more pictures will appear in Thursday’s Reporter.