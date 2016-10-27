Town proposes $10.77 million in spending

The Town Board is proposing a $10.77 million budget representing a 5.7 percent increase in spending over last year.

Residents will have a chance to raise questions about its content and make suggestions for changes at a November 9 public hearing. But if past experience is any indication, it’s unlikely the budget would change much, if at all, between that hearing and the November 18 vote on adoption by the Town Board.

While it’s not yet clear how the spending plan would affect the tax rate, both school and library officials, in presenting their budgets, have said there is a wider tax base than last year’s.

Generally there are 2 percent salary raises, practically across the board (see salary chart), with just a few exceptions. Included in that is the salary of Public Works Commissioner Jay Card Jr., who will receive $23,346 for that position, despite a request for an increase to $42,888.

Mr. Card, who earns $57,835 as highway superintendent, had accepted that figure for that position even though its much lower than other East End highway superintendents. None of them function as public works commissioners as well, he noted.

Supervisor James Dougherty argued that elected officials know what to expect when they run for the job and several others on the Town Board said there are many who work hard and are still getting only a 2 percent pay hike. Only Councilman Paul Shepherd fought for an increase for Mr. Card, pointing out that if the position that goes to the person elected highway superintendent were to be advertised separately, it would never be put at such a low number.

As for other major town salaries, Town Clerk Dorothy Ogar, who holds an elected position, will see a 2 percent increase from $78,096 to $79,659.

Town Attorney Laury Dowd will earn $83,774, up 6 percent from $78,904, but that includes a longevity differential that non-elected officials earn.

Police Chief Jim Read will receive $172,308, up 9 percent from $158,069 as a negotiated contract with the town.

Building Inspector Reed Karen will earn $55,833 while Building Permits Examiner Lori Beard Raymond, who thought she would not get a 2 percent raise until her anniversary date in June, will get that boost on January 1. She is currently earning $50,077 and with the 2 percent raise, will receive $51,079.

Most budget requests were settled with few if any changes. Councilman Shepherd pronounced this the easiest budget season he has seen in years.

GRINDING IT OUT

As usual, the large Highway/Public Work departments got the most attention, with proposals for ways to maintain town assets.

Among agreements are a $100,000 allotment to purchase a grinder. Mr. Card explained that the cost of continuing to lease a grinder has been more expensive and by purchasing the machine, it can generate more revenue. Still, the town intends to apply for grant funding to cover the purchase, according to Mr. Dougherty.

In order to start engineering and architectural planning for new bathrooms at Wades and Crescent beaches, the Town Board has allocated $20,000. The Crescent Beach project is expected to top off at about $200,000 and it’s hoped that by getting the project prepared to move ahead, there might be grant money available. Part of that project includes running a line from the West Neck Water System.

At Wades Beach, the cost will be much lower because the work will be done by the Public Works Department. Mr. Card said it was too early to estimate, but thought it would be about $3,000 to $4,000 for materials and $5,000 to $10,000 for work on the septic system once the engineering work and architectural plans were in place.

The proposed budget will shortly be posted on the town’s website and the public hearing is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 9.