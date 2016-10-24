The chaotic order of Hidden City Orchestra

The Hidden City Orchestra will be performing a two-part concert series, “Order Masquerading as Chaos,” at two venues on the East End, including Shelter Island.

The series kicks off at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Saturday, October 29 at 8 p.m., to be followed by a performance at Orient’s Poquatuck Hall the following day, Sunday, October 30 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $12 for the Shelter Island concert and $20 for the concert at Poquatuck Hall.

The Hidden City Orchestra’s core members are George Cork Maul on piano, cellist Jeannie Woelker, vibraphonist Fabrizio D’Antonio and Terry Keevil on oboe, duduk and other strange wind instruments.

The Hidden City Orchestra incorporates artists from a multitude of disciplines into their music — sound and visual sculptors, dancers, concert pianists, painters and poets — to see what kind of chaos emerges.

Guest performers for this two-concert series will include concert pianist Paolo Bartolani, painters Alan Bull and Christopher Maiorana, trombonist Bob Hovey, dancer Susan Blacklocke, light sculptor Clayton

Orehek, sound sculptors The Smiths and other special guests, including the audience.

Tickets are available at hiddencityorchestra.eventbrite.com and at the door on the day of the concert.

For more details visit hiddencityorchestra.com.

Submitted by Hidden City Orchestra