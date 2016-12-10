Tessa Lark concludes 2016 Friends of Music season

The sixth and final concert of the Shelter Island Friends of Music season ended the series on an exceptionally high note. Violinist Tessa Lark, accompanied by her brilliant pianist, Amy Yang, played to a packed house on Sunday afternoon at the Presbyterian Church. Their program ranged from baroque (Telemann) to Appalachian bluegrass, with Strauss and Schubert in between.

Ms. Lark, who plays a rare 1683 Stradivarius instrument, has won competitions around the world and was recently awarded a prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant. Her violin produces a sweet, mellow sound that can even make the jagged edges of a Prokofiev sonata sound warm. She and Ms. Yang combined to make the lush romantic and thrilling sound of the Strauss E flat sonata into a great recital finale, earning them the second of two ardent standing ovations.

Like several of this season’s SIFM performers Ms. Lark appears to be on the cusp of an unlimited career, joining the finest string musicians, playing in great concert halls in the world. It will be rewarding to follow her rise.

Submitted by John Miller

Shelter Island Friends of Music