Tall ship El Galeón sailing into Greenport today

Another tall ship is headed for the North Fork.

El Galeón, a replica of a 16th century Spanish galleon, is expected to dock in Greenport Harbor Monday, according to village officials. Tours will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to Greenport Village Administrator Paul Pallas. Admission will be $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Children under five are free.

Tours will run from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Visitors can take a self-guided tour of the vessel, though crew members will be on hand with additional info. There will be free tours for Greenport residents on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 3 to 5 p.m.

The visit does not cost the village any money as El Galeón is funded through tours, Pallas said. El Galéon’s appearance was facilitated by the village and the East End Seaport Museum, he said.

Check the village website for more information.

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The 170-foot, 495 ton ship is a wooden replica of a galleon, which were part of Spain’s West Indes Fleet. The ship is currently docked in Oyster Bay, according to its Facebook page, and its home port is Saint Augustine, Fla.

Greenport hosted a Tall Ship festival in 2015, when six large vessels from around the world docked in the harbor during Independence Days Weekend. The tall ship America also visited Greenport this past summer.