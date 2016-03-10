Sweet Tomato’s owner asks for variance

Sweet Tomato’s owner Mary Rando is hoping the Zoning Board of Appeals will help her retain the existing front porch despite the fact that it’s 6 inches over the property line.

The Heights Property Owners Corporation finds the request acceptable even though the porch encroaches on what is supposed to be a 30-foot front setback. Building engineer Matt Sherman told the ZBA at its September 28 meeting that he was seeking a variance on behalf of Ms. Rando to allow the extended porch to remain.

Years ago, when the porch was built it conformed to a survey later found to be faulty and then the porch appeared to be 4 inches over the property line. The ZBA at the time approved a variance for the 4 inches, but now it has been determined that the porch is actually 6 inches over the front property line setback and Mr. Sherman is asking for a variance to cover the actual existing porch.

Such occurrences aren’t uncommon in the Heights, Mr. Sherman said.

Anyone wishing to comment further on the request may do so in writing through October 12 and the ZBA will discuss the variance request at its October 19 work session.

House expansion

Robert Kloepfer of 52 Winthrop Road needs a variance for a house expansion to convert his 1950s ranch-style house by adding a second floor addition and squaring off the first floor to accommodate the addition to the existing nonconforming structure.

The house is currently 1,300 square feet and would be 3,300 square feet when completed, although it would provide only 2,700 square feet of what the town code considers actual living space. The addition would provide for a fourth bedroom to what is currently a three-bedroom structure and an air conditioning unit is planned, but would be next to a garage so it won’t create noise for neighbors, Mr. Sherman said, who is representing the applicant.

In letters to the ZBA, neighbors voiced no objection to the plans.

Builder James Eklund assured the ZBA that the foundation of the structure is sound and would not be replaced, but said there would be some changes to walls, including a rear wall that would be rebuilt.

The needed variance would allow the structure to be 10 feet from the side property line instead of the required 30 feet.

Mr. Sherman also noted that the new house would be more in line with neighboring houses along Winthrop Road.

The ZBA will accept additional written comments until October 12 and will discuss the application at its October 19 work session.

Approval granted

David and Lois Cohen of 12 Spring Garden Avenue got approval from the ZBA last week for variances needed to expand their nonconforming house, adding a front entry with a balcony, enclosing the carport and adding an addition to the patio.