Supervisor Jim Dougherty’s town budget for 2017
On Tuesday, Supervisor Jim Dougherty released his 2017 budget for the town.
In a statement, Mr. Dougherty said, “Emerging from the Great Recession, with a pickup in activity, our 2017 assessed values have gone up 5.63 percent which will benefit many taxpayers.”
The major points stressed in his proposed budget are:
Total — $10.6 million
Tax Levy increase —2.8 percent
Forecast increase in health insurance premiums — 8-to-10 percent
Premium the town pays to insure its workers — $1.46 million
Impact health insurance premiums have on overall budget — 14 percent
Impact health insurance premiums have on the tax levy — 18 percent
Projected cost to maintain roads — $130,000
The preliminary budget is available on the Town website and in the Town Clerk’s office.
Budget meetings begin tomorrow, October 6, with all town department heads and the chairs of town committees to hammer out an agreed upon budget. Public hearings are scheduled for 1 p.m. November 9. Mr. Dougherty said he was targeting the Town Board meeting on November 18 to adopt the 2017 budget
.