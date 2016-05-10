Supervisor Jim Dougherty’s town budget for 2017

On Tuesday, Supervisor Jim Dougherty released his 2017 budget for the town.

In a statement, Mr. Dougherty said, “Emerging from the Great Recession, with a pickup in activity, our 2017 assessed values have gone up 5.63 percent which will benefit many taxpayers.”

The major points stressed in his proposed budget are:

Total — $10.6 million

Tax Levy increase —2.8 percent

Forecast increase in health insurance premiums — 8-to-10 percent

Premium the town pays to insure its workers — $1.46 million

Impact health insurance premiums have on overall budget — 14 percent

Impact health insurance premiums have on the tax levy — 18 percent

Projected cost to maintain roads — $130,000

The preliminary budget is available on the Town website and in the Town Clerk’s office.

Budget meetings begin tomorrow, October 6, with all town department heads and the chairs of town committees to hammer out an agreed upon budget. Public hearings are scheduled for 1 p.m. November 9. Mr. Dougherty said he was targeting the Town Board meeting on November 18 to adopt the 2017 budget

.