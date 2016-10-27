Shelter Island Reporter police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

William C. Harvey, 51, of Plainview, was arrested on October 21 and charged with felony criminal mischief in the third degree as a result of an investigation into intentional damage to a vehicle at a Hay Beach residence on September 17. He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court before Judge Helen Rosenblum and was released on $1,000 cash bail with orders to return to court at a later date.

John P. Olinkiewicz, 51, of Southold, was arrested on October 24 and charged with issuing a bad check to an Island resident on September 16. He was released on an appearance ticket and ordered to answer the charge in Justice Court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Thomas B. Martin of Montauk was ticketed on October 20 for speeding 49 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone on Marwaring Road.

Lenny M. Giannantoni of Montauk was ticketed on October 24 on South Ferry Road for operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked registration.

ACCIDENTS

Elizabeth D. Huttman told police that on October 18 she struck the side of a North Ferry boat while parking her vehicle onboard, causing damage the police estimated was greater than $1,000. There was no damage to the ferry.

Stella F. Quinn of Brooklyn was traveling on Manhanset Road near Bonnie Lane around 7 p.m. on October 21 when a deer ran in front of her car. The crash killed the deer and caused damage in excess of $1,000 to Ms. Quinn’s vehicle.

Tracy Lyn McCarthy of Shelter Island was driving on North Menantic Road near Daniel Lord Road around 6:30 p.m. on October 23 when a deer ran in front of her car. The deer was killed. There was no damage to Ms. McCarthy’s vehicle.

Maria F. Schulteis of Shelter Island while backing out of a driveway on West Neck Road on October 24 accidentally hit a parked and unoccupied car owned by Mark M. Molin of Shelter Island, causing damage to her vehicle in excess of $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

Lawn signs in support of the Clinton-Kaine ticket were removed from a Cartwright area residence on October 18, from a Center residence on October 21, and from a Center residence on October 23.

A dog escaped from its yard in the Center on October 19, prompting a call to police by a concerned neighbor. When police arrived, the dog’s owner had caught up to it and the responding offficer assisted in returning the dog to the yard.

A South Ferry Hills resident called police to report unknown persons inside a vacant house on October 19; they had been hired by the bank that owns the house to clean it out.

On October 21, a resident reported losing a license plate; police opened an investigation into a compalint by a resident who reported receiving harassing and threatening mail; an officer on patrol put up barricades to warn drivers of heavy flooding on South Ferry Road, and a Cartwright resident who reported receiving vulgar scam calls was provided with an identity theft guide and instructions on how to have the phone provider block the number.

A police officer assisted a PSEG crew in identifying the cause of a power outage in the Westmoreland area on October 22, spotting a branch entangled in power lines there. That same day, callers reported downed tree limbs blocking roads in the Center and Hay Beach; the Highway Department removed them.

A caller reported a possible DWI around 10:30 p.m. in the Center on October 22; police searched for but could not find a car matching the description.

On October 24, a Ram Island homeowner asked police for extra patrols in the area because he suspected someone may have found a key to his residence; a person reported missing was found to be safe; and a caretaker notified police, in case complaints were made, that he’d temporarily tied, to a neighbor’s dock, a floating dock that had broken free.

ALARMS

A fire alarm was inadvertently set off by cleaning personnel at an Island residence on October 18; the Shelter Island Fire Department responded and determined it was a false alarm. The SIFD and police responded to a Center business on October 21 when smoke activated a fire alarm; it was determined the alarm was triggered by burning toast.

A Hilo homeowner reported an arcing wire in the basement on October 21; the SIFD shut the circuit breaker. An electrician was notified to repair the problem. There was no damage to the home.

Police contacted homeowners and caretakers on three ocassions last week about burglary alarms triggered when doors and windows were blown open.

AIDED CASE

A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services team transported an aided case to Eastern Long Island Hospital on October 18.