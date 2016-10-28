Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

Floating

To the Editor:

Through the process of reviewing the DJTM Enterprises vetting process, everyone who signed a petition opposing the company’s affordable housing proposal was well informed on the Community Housing Board activities prior to signing. Hundreds of people who live on the Island became better informed about the floating zone and what its impact could have been on the northern section of Route 114 on a one-third acre parcel.

While the Town Board agreed that this small parcel is not conducive to a community housing project, two Town Board members have publicly suggested there is a “dire” or “desperate” need for community housing here.

With that in mind, Councilman Jim Colligan requested input from the community regarding solutions.

If we look in our own backyard, we see the large parcel of town-owned land adjacent to our Historical Society building which currently is generating no income. All of us taxpayers could invest $10 or $20 extra each year to pay for a nice, large apartment complex disguised as a Colonial building to be built for our children and/or anyone who desires that lifestyle and the town would be the rent recipient.

Would the Town Board consider to “float” this as a solution since it seems to fit the definition of a “floating zone” as described in Code Section 51 for such housing?

HANNAH DINKEL

Shelter Island

Methodical intimidation

To the Editor:

As you are aware, there has been increasingly alarming attacks on Dudley and Hillary yard signs that are posted on private property throughout the Island. There have been a number of letters to the editor and police reports, yet it continues.

The vicious nature of the vandalism (signs torn in pieces), outright theft and denial of constitutional rights show the dangerous polarization that has grown even here in our beautiful community.

These are not just a few pranks. They are a methodical intimidation of personal views. We shouldn’t be fooled by the number of police reports either. Many people have told me they do not want to file reports.

Everyone has a right to their own views, but they don’t have the right to force those views on others.

HEATHER REYLEK,

Chairwoman, Shelter Island Democratic Committee

Cowards

To the Editor:

I wish to commend Ellen Clark for her persistence regarding the Hillary sign. Like her, I have experienced this sort of vandalism by someone who thinks they are making Shelter Island safe for their ideology. In my case, three instances come to mind of people with a lack of impulse control as the common thread.

The effect of this, if not confronted, leads to a diminished feeling of community. The violation of free expression, the intimidation and trespass, while petty, reduces our ability to share with each other. While in the heat of a political campaign it is easier to predict who may have taken the large “H,” the culprit to me is of no concern. This person is a coward, lacking in political courage to take responsibility for the political act. Those who know this person and know their act are complicit unless they express their disapproval.

It’s a shame that the sign now needs a 24/7 surveillance camera trained on it. In a small way this is the same thing we as a community experienced as a result of Boston Marathon bombing and the Sandy Hook shooting. Not the horror (God forbid), but the effect of having our bags checked at the 10K race and warning signs at the school the lock down drills and the exclusion of parents bringing our children into the classrooms in the morning and saying hello to their teachers.

This isn’t Mayberry anymore.

BERT WAIFE

Shelter Island

Vote yes on CPF referendum

To the Editor:

On November 8, Shelter Island voters will be asked to vote on a referendum that would not only extend the Community Preservation Fund (CPF) until 2050 but would also allow up to 20 percent of these funds to be used to improve the water quality in our bays and our aquifer primarily through reducing nitrogen levels.

The CPF has preserved over 10,000 acres of open space on the East End since 1999, 450 of those acres on the Island. When we consider the meaning of open space, it is clear that it includes the preservation of scenic vistas as well as an effort to maintain a lower population density. While lower density in and of itself can positively impact the water quality on the Island and throughout the Peconic Estuary, more direct interventions are needed to ensure that we have quality drinking water and healthy bays into the future.

All five towns on the East End will have this initiative on their ballots on November 8. In seeking to extend the life of the CPF and allow a portion of the money collected to be used for water quality improvement projects, it is hoped we can begin to reduce the excess organic waste levels that negatively impact our bays and our drinking water.

The Water Advisory Committee urges you to become informed on this very important topic and to vote “Yes” on November 8. Brochures explaining the Water Quality Improvement Plan are available at Town Hall and at the library. There is a power point presentation on the Town website at shelterislandtown.us/upcominghearingslaws.

ALBERT DICKSON

Chairman of the Water Advisory Committee