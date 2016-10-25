Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

We’ve been robbed!

To the Editor:

Not just of our property, but of our confidence in people, and most importantly of our First Amendment rights. It is very sad that some people on this island are so desperate and hateful that they feel the need to vandalize and steal property supporting a Presidential candidate. What type of morals does it take to assault First Amendment rights and commit a hate crime?

If theft, vandalism, trespassing, and assault represent the values of the supporters of a particular candidate, I fear the values and behaviors we will face if that candidate should obtain office.

I hope there is a turn of heart and a return our heartfelt work.

DON YOUNG

Shelter Island

End of a nation

To the Editor:

Inspiring sentences that I have heard:

“You cannot legislate the poor into prosperity by legislating the wealthy out of prosperity. What one person receives without working for, another person must work for without receiving. The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody else. When half of the people get the idea that they do not have to work because the other half is going to take care of them, and when the other half gets the idea that it does no good to work because somebody else is going to get what they work for, that my dear friend, is about the end of any nation. You cannot multiply wealth by dividing it.”

A person who can’t remember, can’t remember, can’t remember, is not fit to be president.

PETER MARTINI

Shelter Island

Editor’s note:The letter writer quotes the late conservative author Adrian Rodgers, who served three terms as president of the Southern Baptist Convention, the country’s largest evangelical organization.