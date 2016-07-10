Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

Tenacity

To the Editor:

It is another presidential election year and once again the political sign in front of our house has been vandalized.

Four years ago we had a cardboard Obama sign that was stolen. So we made a heavy-duty wood one and stuck it in the ground with a mallet. That seemed to do the trick. This year we repainted the sign with a big “H” (many think our house is a hospital now, but I can only draw so well) and after just a few days the sign was knocked over. Then, last night the sign was stolen from our property on North Ferry Road and found by a gentleman on Menantic Road.

What is wrong with the people out there? Why can’t we express ourselves in this election without being harassed? The police seem to think this is just a “bunch of kids.” But without any evidence, it seems arbitrary to blame the kids. I wonder what kid would dig up a heavy wooden sign and drag it all the way to Menantic Road? There must have been a vehicle involved. This places a whole different light on some passerby gleefully knocking a sign down for the fun of it. This was out-and-out theft!

We have reported the incidence to the police. We have replaced the sign, and now we will spotlight the sign. Along with the spotlight, there will be a surveillance camera. We will discover the culprit soon enough. Be aware as well, criminal, that we live on a straight section of 114 that is often a speed trap. The police often park across from our house and so they will be watching as well.

Five of my Revolutionary War ancestors fought for our freedom so long ago. My father, father-in law, and husband served their country for our freedom. If anyone thinks they can stop our family from expressing its beliefs, they don’t understand the tenacity of the American spirit.

ELLEN CLARK

Shelter Island

Push back

To the Editor:

My husband Del Bryant and I purchased our home in the Heights at 9 Spring Garden Avenue in 1998. This year was the first time we ever rented our home and it was only for total of a few weeks.

No harm came to anyone from our short-term rentals. No noise was made. No partying occurred. A love of the Island was cultivated in the visitors and they spent money while here. Surely they ate out, bought coffees, muffins, groceries, etc.

Jim Colligan’s statement that eliminating short-term rentals “would keep the Island’s character as a family friendly island that values it’s quality of life charm” is in violation of New York’s Department of Human Rights Fair Housing Act. He cannot discriminate against single people and people without children. That statement would suggest that my single male tenant who was writing a book with his dog by his side, would be an unsuitable tenant for Shelter Island regardless of how long he was staying. Mr. Colligan’s statement is discriminatory and sets the Island up for a potential legal battle.

Additionally, by voting against short-term rentals and/or instituting regulations you would be suppressing property values across the board on Shelter Island. Every house on the Island would have to have their property value adjusted downward, thereby negatively affecting our tax base. Cuts in road repairs, sewers, police, fire, services for children, education, local government workers, etc. would have to be made or property taxes would have to be raised. Either way you negatively impact Islanders and their businesses. Carpenters, painters, landscapers, housekeepers and more would all be negatively impacted.

Let’s think long and hard before we legislate a long-standing tradition of being able to rent our homes; something that should be an inherent right of homeownership here. One can never predict the future, such as loss of a job, loss of a spouse, need to move or a need to rent. My family knows this first hand. Let’s also not cut off our noses to spite our faces, legislating rentals and thereby driving down property values, possibly raising taxes and setting ourselves up for push-back litigation.

CAROLYN SMITH BRYANT

Shelter Island

Stomach turning

To the Editor:

Kudos to Bob DeStefano for speaking his mind, stating his opinion, which is generally right on the button (“The anthem, the flag and protest,” September 22”).

Bob’s articles are one of my favorites, week in and week out — funny, informative, filled with Shelter Island personas and straight from the heart.

In last week’s letter to the editor, Tulia Limarzi’s rebuttal to Bob (“Symbolic acts”) seems to have gone astray from Bob’s article, turning it into a racial issue, which is the furthest thing from the truth. Tulia claims black people are being targeted, which if they did the right thing, and responded to the police demands, then everyone goes home at night. All police, black, white, Hispanic, Asian, and all others, lay their lives on the line every day in these crime-infested areas. When police yell to drop what’s in your hand, you do it!

One other point for Tulia — more blacks are murdered by blacks, than any other race.

I am not a racist or claim to be, as I have many close friends that are not white. It turns my stomach when I have to read this pointless garbage, or see these high-priced prima donnas disrespect the best country in the world, the U.S. of A., the country that made them great.

In closing, if you don’t like it — leave!

CHUCK HOFFMAN

Shelter Island

Charlotte

To the Editor:

I wanted to take the opportunity to add to the myriad number of reflections on Charlotte Hannabury’s life. While I had known Pete and Charlotte growing up on the Island, it was not until their extremely talented and wonderful daughter, Cheryl, founded STARS Market/Cafe, that our relationship moved to a different level. While Pete was often on the “front lines” at STARS, Charlotte was always nearby quietly lending support and strength to the operation.

When Cheryl became ill, Charlotte’s strength seemed to increase exponentially. No parent should have to bear the loss of a child, even the prospect of such a thing is too much for me to bear, but Charlotte did, with her quiet strength and grace. Part of Cheryl’s legacy was the creation of the Island Gift Of Life Foundation to which Charlotte lent her support. It was rare when I did not see her at the annual March fundraiser. In addition to moral and monetary support, Charlotte went out of her way to do interviews in support of the organization.

I always enjoyed seeing her around the Island. She always had time to stop and talk. When she talked with someone she would actually look them in the eye and listen. For that moment in time you were her focus. I will miss those encounters as I am sure that countless others on this Island will as well.

Charlotte was part of the fabric of this place, an important presence who served to make this Island so special. While she can never be replaced, she would encourage those of us who remain to “take up the slack” and do the right thing.

JAMES W. EKLUND

Shelter Island