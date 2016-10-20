Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

Harold Vanderoef III, 56, of Patchogue was arrested October 14 and charged with felony aggravated DWI; felony DWI with a prior conviction; felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; and driving without using a seat belt. He was stopped on Hilo Drive around 2:45 p.m. after a tip. He was held overnight and arraigned at Shelter Island Justice Court before Judge Helen Rosenblum who released him on $3,500 bail and ordered him to return at a future date. His car was seized.

ACCIDENTS

Suzette K. Smith of Shelter Island backed out of a parking space on Summerfield Place on October 14 and struck a vehicle driven by Andrew A. Reeve of Shelter Island, causing damage that police estimate was in excess of $1,000. Ms. Smith was ticketed for driving an unregistered motor vehicle.

C. R. Napolitano of Shelter Island failed to negotiate a left turn at West Neck and Shore Road on October 15 and drove into a picket fence, causing damage in excess of $1,000. He was ticketed for moving from lane unsafely and leaving the scene of an accident.

John Irving McEnroe of Shelter Island hit a deer on Menantic Road on October 17, causing very minor damage to the truck he was driving.

SUMMONSES

Daniel P. Fanuele of Islip Terrace was ticketed on October 13 on South Cartwright Road for driving with inadequate rear tail lights.

Jason V. Beck of Calverton was ticketed on October 14 on South Ferry Road for driving with visibility distorted by broken glass.

Aidan L. Monti of Shelter Island was ticketed on October 16 on North Menantic Road for improper passing.

N. M. Fitzgerald of Hampton Bays was ticketed on October 17, for speeding 46 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone on New York Avenue.

OTHER REPORTS

On October 11, a dog was reported at large in the Center; an officer conducting radar enforcement on St. Mary’s Road observed drivers operating at speeds of 22 miles per hour to 41 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone; and police investigated and found to be invalid a report of possible impaired driving on West Neck Road.

Police looked into a complaint of criminal mischief in the Center on October 12, and opened an investigation into a report that $300 in cash was taken from a lost wallet before it was turned in at the police station.

A passerby reported that unconscious man was laying on the side of a Center roadway on October 13 around 7:30 p.m.; the responding officer found the man was intoxicated, but did not require medical attention. A housemate escorted him home.

Two reports of tampering with political lawn signs made on October 14 were ruled petit larcenies by police. On October 16, a Hay Beach caller reported that a political sign on her lawn had been ripped up. On October 17, three Island residents reported that signs had been taken from their lawns.

A Highway Department worker reported an injured deer on Menantic Road on October 13; a police officer dispatched the deer and the Highway Department removed the carcass to the Recycling Center.

A student taking part in the Shelter Island School’s job shadowing program performed a ride along with a police officer on routine patrol on October 14.

Police handled traffic control and security for the Shelter Island 5K race on October 15; the Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services provided medical support.

On October 15, an item of found property was turned in at police headquarters and an anonymous caller reported two people shooting guns on Shell Beach; the two were found to be shooting clay pigeons and the responding officer determined there was no risk to any vessels or persons.

Shortly before 11 p.m., police received a complaint about loud music coming from a wedding celebration at the Ram’s Head Inn; while interviewing the caller, the music stopped and wedding guests departed by bus.

A homeowner reported that in the wee hours of October 16 unknown persons knocked on the door of her Menantic residence and ran away yelling; police canvassed the area but could find no responsible party.

A large dog was reported running loose on school property later that morning and intimidating people there; the animal left but a description for future reference was provided to the town’s animal control officer.

An officer on patrol on October 16 moved a dead deer from a Center roadway and notified the Highway Department to take it to the Recycling Center.

On October 18, police were notified of a landlord/tenant dispute.

ALARMS

An activated smoke alarm brought police and the Fire Department to a West Neck home on October 12; the alarm was deemed faulty. A homeowner entered the wrong passcode and set off a Hay Beach burglary alarm on October 14.

AIDED CASES

SIEMS teams transported four aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital last week.