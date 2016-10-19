Shelter Island man among two killed in Northampton crash

Christian Goody in his 2014 Shelter Island yearbook photo.

A Shelter Island man was among two people killed in a single-car crash on Route 51 in Northampton Tuesday evening, Southampton Town Police said.

Christian Goody of Shelter Island and Zachary Powell of East Moriches, both age 20, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near the Eastern Campus of Suffolk County Community College, police said.

Mr. Powell was driving southbound in a 2004 Infinity around 9:50 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, veered off the roadway and crashed into a wooded area south of Speonk-Riverhead Road, police said.

A second passenger, 19-year-old Ashley Picozzi of Saint James, was airlifted to Stony Brook Hospital by Suffolk County Police Aviation and is listed in critical condition as of Wednesday morning, officials said.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check, police said.

No other details about the investigation were immediately available.

Witnesses are asked to contact Southampton police at 631-702-2230.

Mr. Goody was a 2014 graduate of Shelter Island High School.