School changes carriers to lower health insurance costs

To save the Shelter Island School District money in its 2016-17 budget, the Board of Education had to hustle last week to sign a changed agreement it negotiated with unions representing its teachers and staff.

The change resulted because the district was able to switch health insurance carriers from East End Health to the New York State Health Insurance Program at an estimated savings of $120,000.

Existing agreements between the Shelter Island Faculty Association and the Building & Grounds Unit had to be secured in writing by October 1, necessitating a special Board of Education meeting September 28. The two unions are due to merge into a single bargaining unit.

The board approved a memorandum of agreements with the unions, also extending them from June 30, 2017 to June 30, 2022. There will be 2 percent per year salary increases through July 1, 2021, and a longevity pay increase of $350 per employee and there will be changes in employee contributions to their health insurance premiums.

Union members will see a 1 percent increase per year to what they pay toward their health insurance premiums up to a total of 20 percent. What that means is those who are currently contributing 5 percent per year will pay an additional 1 percent a year through the end of the contract. Those paying 10 percent or 15 percent of their health insurance premiums will also see a 1 percent increase per year through the life of the contract.

Those who are already contributing 17 percent per year will see a 1 percent increase until they reach 20 percent.

The revised contract with the merged unit will also eliminate references to medical days, but allow three personal days per year.

Every year beyond 15, employees will be allowed an additional personal day up to a maximum of five additional days.

Employees won’t be permitted to carry over more than three weeks of vacation time, but will be allowed to convert unused vacation days in excess of three weeks to sick days.