Richard’s Almanac: Thinking about the winter escape

As we wrap up one of the best weather summers that I can remember, I look forward to a bracing fall with cool crisp days framed by multi-colored foliage and perfectly chilled nights.

Don’t get me wrong, this summer was great, but I am happy to say good-bye to the hot nights and the super bright afternoon sun.

But that’s the way it is, I’m never happy with the weather. Particularly on a gray, cold afternoon in late January when the car has veered off the snow-covered driveway and is stuck in the ice and snow, my hands and feet are freezing, and I can’t get the tires to grip well enough to get the car to move, it’s 25 degrees and I am becoming increasingly frustrated.

I think that many of us who live in the Northeast have had moments like that and said, “I just can’t take this anymore.”

Well, retired folks who are not shackled to this part of the country can seriously think about a change of environment for January, February and March.

A move south is very possible for these dreaded months.

I was reading a copy of “Money” magazine when an article called “Retire, A Snowbird Flight Plan” by Elizabeth O’Brien caught my attention. According to this author, once you have decided that you must escape for these months, don’t go buy anything right away. Rent where you think you want to live.

Usually individuals find suitable refuges through their friends who have made the move. That way when they go to a place in, say, Florida, they’ll have people they know.

This author stresses that you take care of your medical insurance before you go — making sure your plans are accepted — and also bring hard copies of your medical records. Just in case.

I know people who rent and those who own in different parts of the south from North Carolina to Florida. The renters do not want to be bothered with any of the headaches of ownership like maintenance, repairs and taxes while the owners like the idea of having an investment.

Let’s say you choose to rent in Florida — the average monthly rent in Tampa is $3,405 and Fort Lauderdale is $5,803 according to the author. I know someone who rents a very nice place in Naples for $3,000. There are also manufactured homes for rent in seniors-only communities for $1,800 a month.

Transportation must also be taken into account. It’s about $1,000 each way to ship your car and add to that your airfare. Driving there and back, with hotels will come to about $1,000.

And you’ll save on heat and electric for your northern home.

It’s all very possible even on a budget. Restaurants, food, beverage and entertainment are all less expensive in the south. I, however, prefer to escape the cold for only two or three weeks and go visit friends and relatives in Florida. I take the train or drive and really love the experience of the transition from freezing to balmy.