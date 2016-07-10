Rental law nearing completion

The Town Board moved a giant step forward at Tuesday’s work session providing information for a draft of legislation aimed at controlling short-term rentals.

Clearly aware of pending litigation in both Southold and Riverhead where residents are protesting laws there, the board is seeking to “keep it simple,” according to Councilman Jim Colligan.

Members are trying not to interfere with homeowners who depend on rental income to pay their mortgages and meet other expenses and also are trying to avoid hurting existing hotels and B&Bs, while controlling misbehavior among renters this past summer who disturbed some neighbors.

It’s likely the new legislation would cover rentals between May 15 and September 15 and require minimum rentals of seven days.

Owners wishing to rent would have to register and pay a fee to cover paperwork. There would be a limit to the number of people allowed in a rental based on the number of bedrooms. Councilwoman Chris Lewis pointed out that if there are excessive numbers of people in a house, neighbors are likely to report a problem, whether it’s noise or other abuses of existing laws.

The board is also avoiding severe penalties such as Southold’s law that could fine an owner between $1,500 and $8,000 for a first offense.

Mr. Colligan called that “a pretty stiff penalty” and said it would be “out of the question here.”

But a homeowner who abused the privilege to rent his premises could have his registration revoked.

Police Chief Jim Read said regualtions would be easier to enforce if the limits applied year round, but the board favored the least restrictive legislation possible.

What Town Board members couldn’t solve was the impact house rentals are having on existing hotels and B&Bs.

Sherri Cavasini of Dering Harbor Inn said business is off this year about 20 percent, while Greg Petry of the Pridwin said he didn’t have specific numbers, but knows the hotel’s business is down.

“If it keeps going like that, we may be our own Shelter Island airbnb,” Ms. Cavasini said, noting it was not the direction the Inn wants to take.

Board members suggested the proprietors might want to meet and determine what might help them to sustain their businesses.

Among the requirements expected to be included in the registration process are that appropriate taxes are collected and insurance exists to protect renters.

Another speaker told the board about the petition circulating online among Islanders titled “Houses are NOT Hotels — Fighting for the soul of Shelter Island.” Signers of the petition would prefer:

• A minimum 14-day rental period

• A maximum of four such rentals in a calendar year

• Creation of a registry for non-owner occupied houses with registration requirements and town code information included in any advertisements.