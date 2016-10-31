Miss Rose takes a bow

At a packed Town Hall meeting Friday, October 28, the Town Board passed a proclamation honoring Mrs. Roswitha Wissemann, known to several generations of Islanders as “Miss Rose,” or “Rosie,” for her “sincere dedication and service” to Sylvester Manor and to many community organizations and activities.

Born in Germany and an immigrant to the U.S. at age 8, Ms. Wissemann has retired from her position as steward of the Manor House after 42 years.

In addition to her work for the Manor, Ms. Wisseman is active in the Order of the Eastern Star, American Legion Post #281 and the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, where she sings in the church choir.