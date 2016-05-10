It’s that time: Enjoy scallops and help the Lions help others

One of the longest running annual fall traditions on Shelter Island is the Scallop Dinner sponsored by the Lions Club.

Lovers of the delectable little shellfish will be glad to know the tradition returns this Saturday, October 8 when the Shelter Island Lions Club hosts its 61st Annual Scallop Dinner at the Pridwin Hotel.

Since its inception, the dinner has raised money for a variety of good causes on the Island. In the early years, funds from the scallop dinner were used to help build the Red Cross building. More recently, money raised has gone toward the construction of the kitchen at the Senior Citizens Center, playground improvements at the Tot Lot, and the Haley Sulahian fund to cover medical bills and a college scholarship for the wheel-chair bound student.

In 2015, dinner proceeds went to the Shelter Island Preschool to expand its ability to assist all youngsters on the Island.

Rich Tarpinian, president-elect of the Shelter Island Lions Club, has been coordinator of the scallop dinner for six years. He’s hopeful that lots of people turn out to support this year’s event and he also encourages residents to get involved by becoming a member of the Lions Club.

“I used to travel a lot for my work in sales and never belonged to anything till I moved out here,” Mr. Tarpinian told the Reporter earlier this week. “By joining the Lions Club, it was good because you’re really helping people.

“Nobody gets paid, it’s all volunteers,” he said. “If we collect $30,000, $40,000, $50,000, all that money goes entirely to help the residents of Shelter Island.

“That’s what I like about the Lions Club.”

Shelter Island Lions Club 61st Annual Scallop Dinner is 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 8 at the Pridwin Hotel. Take-out is available. Tickets $35 for adults, $15 for ages 10 and under, are available at the Library (631) 749-0042. For group purchase call Mr. Tarpinian at (516) 695-8591.

Those interested in becoming a member of the Lions Club can contact Ian Weslek at (631) 377-2606.