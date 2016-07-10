Island Arts: Culbertson paintings in three exhibitions

Several environmental-themed paintings by Island resident Janet Culbertson are being exhibited this fall in three different group shows in the area.

Two of Ms. Culbertson’s pieces, “The Warming” and “Billboard 7: The Swamp,” are on view in “Earth S.O.S.,” a group exhibition running through October 29 at the Flomenhaft Gallery (547 West 27 Street, New York City). According to the gallery’s website, the goal of the exhibition is to “present art that alerts the public and to celebrate the 178 countries who signed the Paris Climate Treaty in 2016. The works on view are by 15 artists who are passionate about the degradation of our environment and the future for us and generations yet unborn. Together we are combining our efforts and struggling to save us all from an ecological apocalypse.”

Two other paintings by Ms. Culbertson, “Carpool” and “Paving America,” can be seen at the Hofstra University Museum’s group exhibition “Over The River: Transforming Long Island.”

In describing the show, which runs through December 16, the museum’s website explains that the focus is on “the transformation of Long Island over the decades, brought about by the construction of bridges, tunnels and roadways that provide direct routes to New York City. Issues addressed include the planning and development of suburbia, the long-term impacts on the environment, and contemporary challenges.” The museum is located at 112 Hofstra Boulevard in Hempstead.

Finally, on view through December 4 as part of the “Long Island Biennial 2016” at the Heckscher Museum in Huntington is Ms. Culbertson’s painting “Buy.” The juried exhibition features 53 works which were selected from 336 entries. The Heckscher Museum is located at 5 Prime Avenue in Huntington.

More information about the artist and her work can be found online at janetculbertson.net.