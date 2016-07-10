Friends of Music welcomes a Perlman alumna

The Shelter Island Friends of Music presents violinist Tessa Lark, accompanied by pianist Amy Yang in concert this Sunday, October 9 at 3 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

Ms. Lark, an alumna of the Perlman Music Program, is a multiple, top prizewinner of many prestigious national and international violin competitions. She is the recipient of the Avery Fisher Career Grant for 2016, the Silver Medalist at the Indianapolis International Competition in 2014, the 2012 Grand Prizewinner in the Naumburg Competition, among many others.

“The Perlman Music Program is overjoyed that Shelter Island Friends of Music has engaged many of our exceptional alumni to perform at the Presbyterian Church for the East End Community,” said Toby Perlman in a statement. “We are excited to see Tessa Lark return to the Island for a performance this weekend! We are hopeful that our partnership with Friends of Music will endure for many years to come.”

Admission is free and includes a post-concert reception. Donations are appreciated. Visit facebook.com/SIFMconcerts for more information.